It's not often that you can say that a literal series of crimes were the reason behind several movies getting made, but for Shin Sang-ok and Choi Eun-hee, that is sadly the case. In 1978, Eun-hee, an acclaimed South Korean actress, was kidnapped by North Korean forces, where she would be forced by Kim Jong-il to act in films for his country. This was followed by the kidnapping of her ex-husband, Sang-ok, only six months later, with the expectation that he would continue his directing career in North Korea. Odd circumstances have led to the making of movies and troubled productions before, but when have they ever been this disturbing and calculated? The two would make several movies while kept closely under Kim Jong-il's watch, and even though there would be an effort to make the situation appear to be a seamless career transition, it was anything but that.

RELATED: The Batsh*t True Story Behind Werner Herzog's Wildest Production Ever

Who Were Shin Sang-ok and Choi Eun-hee?

Image via Atrocity Guide

Shin Sang-ok was born on October 11, 1926 in Chongjin, an area that is now occupied by North Korea. Sang-ok began his career as a production designer but quickly moved into directing films of his own. Starring in many of his films was the highly sought-after Choi Eun-hee, whom he would later marry. Eun-hee was born on November 20, 1926, and started her acting career in the early 1940s. After tirelessly working her way up the cultural zeitgeist for years, the actress was able to spend most of the '60s and '70s as one of South Korea's biggest movie stars. The couple would make numerous films together before their divorce in 1976. It seemed for a time that their partnerships, both personal and creative, were over. This would in fact be true, but only for a few years.

The Abduction of Sang-ok and Eun-hee

Eun-hee's career started to suffer after her divorce from Sang-ok. She regularly searched for acting jobs, but so much of her previous work was tied in with her marriage and the production company that she and Sang-ok had together, so unfortunately, times were extremely tough. In 1978, she ventured over to China with the prospect of starting up a new production company, but during her stay there, she was kidnapped and taken away to North Korea. It quickly became apparent that this was under the command of Supreme Leader Kim Jong-il, who made it clear that Eun-hee was going to help bring credibility and new life to North Korea's film culture.

Around this time, Sang-ok noticed that he hadn't heard from Eun-hee in a while. He tried to contact her and eventually realized that something was out of the ordinary. Six months later, his search led him to Hong Kong, where he was also abducted and taken away to North Korea. After spending time in their prisons for a few years (jailed after two escape attempts), he learned that Jong-il's plan was for him to make movies for North Korea and further establish the country as a leading force in filmmaking. It wouldn't be until 1983 that he and Eun-hee would reunite and remarry. This decision wasn't necessarily an entirely original one, as the powers holding them captive heavily pushed for it, but they went through with it and began collaborating again regularly.

So Kim Jong-il Was a Movie Buff?

Image via Kremlin Russia

To start things off, Kim Jong-il had Sang-ok and Eun-hee watch his entire film collection. Jong-il was a big fan of movies and had thousands in his possession (apparently he was a particularly big James Bond fan). This way, they'd be able to acquire a greater sense of his taste and what he wanted from the two of them. During their shared time in North Korea, Sang-ok directed seven films, with Eun-hee acting in four of them. Eun-hee received particular praise for 1985's Salt, a movie that gained both an international audience and a few awards. The movies made during this time had a broad range of genres, between drama, historical, musical, and kaiju. Yes, there was a giant monster movie made during this period for all you kaiju fans.

1985's Pulgasari was easily the biggest movie made during this terrible ordeal. It's a kaiju film that falls right along the lines of the classic Godzilla movies and acts as a remake of a lost 1962 South Korean film, Bulgasari. This film didn't star Choi Eun-hee, but it does have some very fun giant monster movie action to boast. Pulgasari looks more like a guy in a giant rubber suit than Godzilla ever did, but it kind of adds to the movie's charm. The movie makes for an interesting kaiju take with its medieval setting. Usually, the human characters in these movies are able to use modern weapons to fight giant monsters, but not here. The humans are mostly helpless, with only swords, bows, and arrows to help them fight. You're left wondering what sort of crafty trick the humans will have to pull in order to take down Pulgasari, and for the most part, the climax of the film manages to deliver.

Shin Sang-ok and Choi Eun-hee's Escape and Abduction Aftermath

Image via TriStar Pictures

Pulgasari was the last film that would be made during this entire kidnapping ordeal. Kim Jong-il sent the two to Austria, where they were to find someone that might help them finance a film about Genghis Khan. Here, they were able to get away from their North Korean bodyguards and escape to the United States embassy, where they were finally out of Jong-il's reach. The duo then moved to the United States, where they would work in the film industry and make movies like 1995's 3 Ninjas Knuckle Up. In 1999, the two were able to move back to South Korea, where they would spend their remaining years. North Korea has since tried to deny abducting Sang-ok and Eun-hee, saying that they moved there to work in the film industry voluntarily, but plenty of proof and documentation has come forth to say otherwise.

In the history of movies, it's hard to think of anything taking place that is as bizarre and unexpected as the abduction of Shin Sang-ok and Choi Eun-hee. Their time in North Korea produced a total of seven films, all of which remain mostly in obscurity (with the exception of Salt and Pulgasari). Thankfully, the two of them were able to spend their last few decades living peacefully and out of Jong-il's reach. It feels like this sort of thing only happens in the movies rather than behind the scenes! Let's all walk away from this and hope this sort of nightmare never, ever happens again.