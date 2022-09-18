One of John Bradley's next roles will be as a British detective. According to Deadline, Bradley has been cast as Max Wylie in the upcoming Paramount+ series North Shore.

In the series, the future of Max's career in the police department is in question, due to Max not appearing to be a team player. The future of Max's marriage is also uncertain, with his wife considering a divorce. Max is then sent to Sydney Harbour in Australia, where British and Australian detectives are sent to investigate the suspicious death of a British cabinet minister's daughter.

Bradley is well-known for playing Samwell Tarly in Game of Thrones, which aired from 2011-2019 on HBO. His other previous work includes this year's Marry Me (directed by Kat Coiro) and Moonfall (directed by Roland Emmerich). The series will also star Joanne Froggatt as Abigail Crawford. No other details have been revealed about her character. Froggatt is well-known for playing Anna Bates in ITV's series Downtown Abbey, as well as its film adaptations Downtown Abbey (2019) and Downtown Abbey: A New Era (2022). Her other previous work includes 2017's Mary Shelly (directed by Haifaa al-Mansour) and 2016's A Street Cat Named Bob (directed by Roger Spottiswoode). Last year, she appeared as the titular character in the limited thriller series, Angela Black.

Image via Spectrum Originals

RELATED: John Bradley on 'Moonfall,' Roland Emmerich, and the Scope and Ambition of 'The Three-Body Problem' Series at Netflix

North Shore was created by Mike Bullen whose previous work includes creating BBC One's Sunburn, ITV's Life Begins, and Cold Feet. He will also be an executive producer for the series. Marcia Gardner will be a writer for North Shore. Her previous work includes ABC TV's The Doctor Blake Mysteries, Nine Network's Sea Patrol, and Seven Network's All Saints. Gregor Jordan will direct the series. David Maher, David Taylor, and Di Hadden will be on board as executive producers.

North Shore will be produced by Beach Road Pictures. It will also be produced in association with ITV Studios, who will be in charge of distributing the series internationally. The series will also be financed by Screen Australia. Filming is scheduled to begin in October in Sydney, Australia. The first season will consist of six episodes.

No official date has been announced for the premiere of North Star on Paramount+. Fans can watch Bradley's previous work as Samwell Tarly in Game of Thrones, which is currently available to stream on HBO Max. In the meantime, check out Collider's interview with Bradley about his recent film Moonfall below: