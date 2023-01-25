It might not seem like it, but the adorable pet franchise PAW Patrol has been around for a decade. Ever since the four-legged heroes started saving the world, they only became more popular as kids’ obsession grew exponentially. There’s no better way to celebrate the landmark year with another movie, and with one exciting addition: Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West will make her voice acting debut with PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which is set to premiere in theaters in mid-October.

The new adventure will be a sequel to 2021’s massive hit PAW Patrol: The Movie. This time around, the world’s favorite puppies will get a bulked-up version of themselves after a magic meteor crash-lands in Adventure City and ends up giving the friendly dogs superpowers, which will turn them into mighty pups. The problem is, this might give them even more difficult missions to solve.

Keeping Up With the Kardashian Pups

West isn’t the only member of the Kardashian family in the voice cast of PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie. The newcomer is joining her mother, who reprises her role as Delores from the 2021 movie. In addition, Kardashian’s son Saint West is also slated to make a cameo in an undisclosed role, which means this is a part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians you never saw coming. Could we get an episode about their voice recording sessions?

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie Has a Mighty Voice Cast

The Kardashian family is joined by a star-studded voice cast which includes Taraji P. Henson, Kristen Bell, Christian Convery, McKenna Grace, Lil Rel Howery, James Marsden, Serena Williams, Marsai Martin, and Ron Pardo. Producer Jennifer Dodge celebrated the cast and the franchise’s anniversary in an official statement:

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the ‘PAW Patrol’ franchise and what better way to celebrate than the release of our second feature film. As we continue to expand the 'PAW Patrol' universe for fans, we’ll follow the pups on mightier missions and explore their backstories, this time with a heartwarming tale centered around our heroine Skye. With this cast of dynamic voice talent, we’re bringing a whole new level of excitement to the big screen."

2021’s PAW Patrol: The Movie made waves in movie theaters as it premiered in the #1 spot across several countries and grossed over $150 million in ticket sales. On top of it, the movie became Paramount+’s most consumed movie ever — according to Paramount, it was played five times per subscriber household on average.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie premieres in theaters on October 13. Paramount and Nickelodeon Movies are yet to unveil a trailer for the adventure.

