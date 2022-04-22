If there is one thing you can say about writer-director Robert Eggers, it is that he sure does love seeking out the wonder to be found in the mystical. He first made a splash in independent film with 2015’s breathtaking debut The Witch which showed us both the terror and tantalizing freedom that could be found out in the woods when embracing the potential to live deliciously through witchcraft. He followed it up with 2019’s glorious The Lighthouse, a strange story that was inspired by sailors' myths and mythology where mermaids, as well as some particularly ominous seagulls, are all part of the madness that unfolds. Both films are distinct visions, finding a unique groove that melds the sense of the supernatural with the straightforward aspects of our own world. The results of the two combined end up offering something more compelling than they would have separately, making his films always an experience that it takes a while to chew on in order to take in all the beauty it weaves together.

This is felt in Eggers’ most recent film to put that into practice, The Northman, though it also proves to juxtapose quite interesting with the course of the narrative itself. An often brutal yet enduringly beautiful experience, it is Eggers’ most straightforward work, but it proves he remains one of the most visionary filmmakers working today. Even as early reactions gave the impression that this would be an unrelenting epic full of explosive sequences, it is instead a much more reserved experience that settles into interesting reflections about how the trappings of what we believe to be our fate can set us down a path of destruction. The central mystical elements are integrated with the more violent aspects that are sprinkled throughout, inviting deeper questions about what the greater cosmic significance is of undertaking a quest in search of vengeance. This creates a glorious tension that isn’t always clean, though it results in interesting answers that mark a unique new direction for Eggers.

Similarly, this is also uncharted territory for the filmmaker in terms of its setting. He has turned his focus to the 10th century AD when Vikings roam to accompany one man on his quest for vengeance. After witnessing the murder of his father at a young age, a grown and battle-hardened Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) will use what he has learned to take down those who are responsible. Pity to any who attempt to get in his way as he is a relentless and rageful force who will stop at nothing to get his revenge, no matter the cost he must bear. It is this cost that subtly becomes the focus of the film, revealing how his unending obsession is folly in the grand scheme of all the otherworldly forces he stumbles upon. Despite the magnificent visions he has and the glimpses he gets of what is out there, Amleth can see nothing of importance save for his ultimate purpose of avenging his long-dead father. He believes it is his fate, the thing he was meant to do and has been waiting all these years to accomplish. The film delicately calls this into question in several significant scenes that prove to reveal there is much more going on, both in the fantastical and grounded story unfolding.

An early appearance by Ethan Hawke as Amleth’s father, King Aurvandil War-Raven, is the best example of this as the veteran actor devours the role. He gives a rebellious monologue before he meets his untimely end, predicting that his death will not confer the power on his killer that is hoped for. His prediction proves to be fortuitous, removing the significance of the act as it ends up being meaningless. This speech where the central aspect of the inciting incident of the story is undercut, just before the character delivering it is cut down themselves, throws caution to the winds. It uncovers how this revenge story is largely for naught, an act of futility that is but a small blip in the grand expanse of the universe. This is reinforced by Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga of the Birch Forest, one of the few who seems to pack any greater understanding of the world beyond this stubborn focus on revenge. She does assist in the pursuit initially, using her sharp wit and keen eye to exploit the weaknesses of their enemies. However, when they have a chance to leave it all behind, she is the sole voice of reason about how there is another way forward. She speaks to a greater potential for their lives, pushing Amleth to reflect on whether this is really all he is truly meant for. The fact that Olga says she's a sorceress who is tapped into the broader mysticism of existence is yet another way that the film introduces such an element, making it clear that she too has foresight no one else does.

Yet the cycle continues as Amleth seeks to kill the man who killed his father, believing that this is his destiny to do so. It is a sad twist of fate that this pursuit ends up feeling increasingly hollow, making him more similar to his father’s killer than he may realize. Both men are undertaking acts of violence as a manner in which to resolve petty squabbles that they believe they are right in taking. Yet the film offers hints of just how small they are in comparison to the awesome scope of the mystical world surrounding them. Even with multiple scenes where he communes with the dead and even peeks at what he believes to be Valhalla, Amleth remains focused on the straightforward task of vengeance. This at times feels pedestrian that he can’t seem to see the bigger picture. His pursuit continually is rendered insignificant when put alongside the expansive elements that he always folds back into this pursuit for vengeance. The more it happens, the more it increasingly is made clear that his arrogance and narrow-mindedness are precisely the points of it all. It exposes the protagonist more than he realizes, calling into question the purpose of his action. As Eggers himself discussed in a recent interview with Marc Maron, there is much beauty to be found in the vibrancy of the imaginative aspects of Vikings while also remembering how they were violent in a way that is horrifying. This is the tension at play in The Northman as it reflects on how this violent world can warp one's mind to the point where you cannot see any way forward except through force.

There are moments where it isn't always successful. The film is still quite blunt in the revenge story, though the manner in which it unravels offers up something more underneath the surface. In particular, Eggers' fascination with both the era and its rituals become elements that he uses as a cudgel to dig deeper into the mindset of its central character. He is bound by what he believes is tradition, taking everything the world throws at him and interpreting it as yet another sign that he is righteous in his actions. The fact that he commits grisly violence in his pursuit continually crashes us back down to reality, shining a light on the bloodthirsty obsession that feels fleeting in the grand scheme of the awe-inspiring mysticism on display. Just when we are catching our breath from the magnificence of what we are seeing, Amleth will crush someone’s head in or butcher a child not much older than he was when his father was killed. These elements go hand-in-hand, operating in conversation with each other and challenging what is really important to the film’s characters in their lives. The way this is all pieced together becomes a poetic deconstruction of its simple story that gestures at something more profound. It reveals how this small quest for revenge is increasingly a double-edged sword, threatening to doom the one undertaking it just as it does his targets and rob him of getting to experience all that was so beautiful that he continually overlooked.

