A unique element of the cinematic arts is how film can give us a fully-formed look into a different time. By decorating a set and actors putting on some costumes, the audience can be transported hundreds or thousands of years into the past.

The historical epic is a staple of film, being part of the genre since the medium's inception. You have silent films such as Napoléon and Joan of Arc to modern films like Braveheart and The Northman. Many of them are shining examples of some of the most engaging stories ever put to the silver screen.

'The Northman' (2022)

Robert Eggers pulled off a miracle with The Northman. The indie auteur, known for his distinct visual style, got a studio to give him $90 million without sacrificing any aspect of what he's known for. The Northman is a weird, dark, intense Viking revenge movie that just screams Eggers.

The film is based on the ancient Viking tale of Amleth, which inspired Shakespeare's Hamlet. When King Aurvandill War-Raven (Ethan Hawke) is killed by his brother, Fjölnir (Claes Bang), who also takes his wife Gudrún (Nicole Kidman) as his Queen, his son Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård) swears to, "Avenge you, father. Save you, mother. Kill you, Fjölnir." Years later, after Fjölnir's reign has ended and Amleth has been long believed dead, Amleth infiltrates Fjölnir's life to meet his fate and get his revenge. The story may feel familiar because of how much of an impact the source material has had over the ages, but Eggers has made the definitive telling.

'The Last Duel' (2021)

Based on the non-fiction book by the same name, Ridley Scott's The Last Duel tells an epic story of Medieval France that feels incredibly relevant in the 2020s. When Marguerite (Jodie Comer) accuses Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver) of rape, her self-righteous husband, Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), challenges Le Gris to a duel to the death to legally determine whether she is telling the truth or not.

What makes this underrated gem truly special is its structure. The movie is told in three distinct sections, showing the events in question from each character's point of view. The differences emphasize the way that each of the characters sees the world. It's a one-of-a-kind historical epic that does not get the love it deserves upon its release.

'Spartacus' (1960)

When you think of a classic Hollywood epic, chances are, you're going to think of Stanley Kubrick's Spartacus. It's a legendary part of film history. It helped build the profile of Kubrick, one of the greatest directors of all time, was written by famous, blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo, and features a top-tier cast including Laurence Olivier, Charles Laughton, and an iconic performance by Kirk Douglas as Spartacus himself.

The movie, set in 73 B.C., follows Thracian slave Spartacus as he leads a rebellion against the Roman government. It's a well-crafted story with a nice balance of action and complex political intrigue as Roman senators maneuver against Spartacus to maintain their control.

'Braveheart' (1995)

Braveheart tells the story of William Wallace (Mel Gibson), a legendary Scottish warrior who fought for Scotland's freedom against the rule of King Edward I of England. There are few movies as epic and inspiring as Braveheart. Wallace's speech rallying the troops will live forever in cinematic history as one of the all-time great monologues.

Mel Gibson's reputation has been ruined by his racist outbursts and offensive behavior. That being said, Braveheart is incredibly well directed by Gibson, who won the Best Director Oscar for his work. The film also won Best Picture and three more, proving itself to be a cultural juggernaut due to the widespread acclaim from both critics and audiences.

'Ben-Hur' (1959)

Ben-Hur is a bonafide classic of Hollywood cinema. The chariot scenes are some of the most memorable action sequences of all time, and Charlton Heston's performance as Judah Ben-Hur is one of the best of his entire career.

Historical epics are incredibly difficult to make. They require a precise understanding of historical context, high production value, and hard work. Ben-Hur pulled off each of these requirements, even under the restraints of making a blockbuster in the 1950s. Hollywood tried to remake Ben-Hur in 2016, but modern action movie sensibilities just don't match up to the craftsmanship of the original.

'Dances With Wolves' (1990)

As he displayed at this year's Oscars, Kevin Costner truly understands what makes cinema such a magical art form. He also understands the complexity of the American frontier, part of what makes him so compelling on Yellowstone, the most-watched show on cable. Dances With Wolves combines these two elements into what is undeniably Costner's masterpiece.

The film follows Lieutenant John Dunbar (Kevin Costner) as a Union soldier assigned to maintain a lonely outpost during the Civil War. While there, he meets and befriends a Native American tribe who take him in as one of their own. He then fights alongside them against the Union soldiers, trying to push them off of their land. It's a story that attempts to correct some of the lore surrounding America's Westward expansion and show it for what it really was.

'Les Misérables' (2012)

There aren't many historical epics that double as musicals, but without a doubt, Les Misérables is the best one. This story, set during a turbulent time in 19th Century France, is one of the most potent and emotional musicals ever made.

Les Misérables follows Jean Valjean (Hugh Jackman) as he runs from the viscous Inspector Javert (Russell Crowe), who hunts him down for breaking his parole. Simultaneously, it follows Fantine (Anne Hathaway), a poor woman who turns to prostitution to care for her child. As the stories intersect, the characters sing about their love and passion at a time when it would be easy to give up hope.

'Seven Samurai' (1954)

Akira Kurosawa is one of the greatest filmmakers of all time, and Seven Samurai is one of his absolute best films. In fact, this movie is so beloved that it popularized the "assemble a team" plot structure that can be seen in other movies like The Magnificent Seven, The Dirty Dozen, and Star Wars. Filmmakers like George Lucas and Steven Spielberg have cited the film as a significant influence on their careers. The impact of Seven Samurai cannot be overstated.

The story centers on a small village that recruits seven unemployed samurai to help them defend themselves from bandits. The plot may be fairly simple, but it's emotional, and when the battle finally happens, it's nothing short of epic. Seven Samurai is undeniably the most iconic samurai movie of all time.

'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

It's rare for a non-English film to find as much success in the U.S. as Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. Ang Lee's multinational adaptation of the Chinese novel of the same name grossed $128 million in the United States. American audiences were captivated by the story of love and adventure, regardless of the language barrier.

The film takes place in 19th century China and tells the story of Li Mu Bai (Chow Yun-Fat), who gives the legendary Green Destiny sword to young warrior Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh) to deliver to Governor Yu (Fazeng Li). However, when it is stolen from her, a game of cat and mouse becomes one of romance and redemption.

'Gladiator' (2000)

Ridley Scott's Gladiator is one of the most epic movies ever made. The legendary tale of Maximus (Russell Crowe) captivated audiences around the globe, becoming a box office hit and winning the coveted Best Picture Oscar at the 2001 Academy Awards.

Maximus sets out on an unstoppable mission for revenge when Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) has his family killed and is subsequently enslaved. The story is epic in the truest sense of the word, with the scenes at the Colosseum showing the vast scope and scale in a way we've never seen before. This movie is truly one for the ages.

