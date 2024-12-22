Remakes are common in the horror genre; classics of the genre are constantly being reimagined for a modern audience. One of the most anticipated of 2024 has been Robert Eggers' adaptation of 1922’s Nosferatu, which is set for release on Christmas Day. F.W. Murnau's original is seen as a horror classic, but I was apprehensive to watch it due to it being over 100 years old. I just wasn't sure if I was going to be able to relate to Nosferatu, and thus, not be moved by the story or terrified by the titular villain. However, my worries couldn't have been more misguided, because even after a century, I can confirm that Nosferatu is still terrifying and definitely not for the faint-hearted.

Watching Nosferatu for the first time from a modern perspective is an extremely eye-opening experience as it's nothing like the many CGI-heavy, fast-paced horrors of today. The character design of Count Orlok is striking and will haunt you long after you finish the film, made all the more memorable by the performance of Max Schreck. And, despite the absence of audible dialogue and the clear low budget, the movie is kinetically paced and creates a lingering sense of foreboding through its use of lighting and visuals. It is a difficult movie to recommend because of its vast difference to modern-day media, but if you dim the lights and allow yourself to be fully immersed in the world of Nosferatu, you will see why it is such a cornerstone of the horror genre.

'Nosferatu' Is One of the Most Important Horror Movies of All Time

Close

Nosferatu is a silent German Expressionist movie that acts as an unofficial retelling of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula. It follows Thomas Hutter (Gustav von Wangenheim), who is convinced by his estate agent boss Knock (Alexander Granach) to visit a potential new client who wishes to purchase a mountain in their small town of Wisborg. This would bring Hutter a great deal of wealth, something he needs to buy a home for his new wife, Ellen (Greta Schröder). So, Hutter sets off through the Carpathian Mountains to find Count Orlok. However, when he is finally introduced to the Count, numerous incidents leave Hutter unsettled, and eventually, he discovers the Orlok is indeed a vampire. When the movie finally introduces Count Orlok, there is a clear shift and the whimsy from the opening is instantly replaced with a dark and sinister atmosphere.

The movie follows the narrative of Dracula, with Orlok replacing the titular vampire, Knock in place of his assistant Renfield, and Hutter and Ellen representing Jonathan and Mina Harker. Watching the movie, the inspiration is evident; the plot feels like a simplified version of the famous gothic novel, with side characters cut. In fact, the movie ran into a legal battle as the heirs of Bram Stoker actually sued and demanded all copies of the movie be destroyed. Thankfully, several copies survived and Nosferatu has grown an unshakeable legacy — not bad for a movie that flopped so badly when it was initially released that the production company that made it was forced to shut down.

Max Schreck Creates an Iconic Antagonist in 'Nosferatu'

Image via Film Arts Guild

It is difficult to imagine a timeline where Nosferatu doesn’t exist, as so much of the vampire subgenre takes inspiration from it. However, the most striking and memorable images from the movie all center around the villain, Count Orlok. Even with no prior knowledge of Nosferatu, the image of Orlok’s shadow creeping up the stairs is something I had seen before. Yet, these visuals are definitely insufficient preparation for how nightmarish Count Orlok actually is. The depiction of this creature of the night is by far the biggest strength of Nosferatu, from the villagers' horror at the mere mention of his name to the way he sculks around his castle. It’s unnatural and burns itself into your brain.

Huge credit goes to how Max Schreck brings Orlok to life. Everything about his characterization comes from Schreck’s stance and presentation as he doesn’t have modern movie techniques to create fear. When you think about it, it’s insane that this 100-year-old movie is scarier than so many of today's horror films. The design of Count Orlok resembles a corpse possessed by a malicious evil, and his sheet-white face stands out in the monochromatic movie. The stop-motion special effects could be seen as dated but the contrast of the way the regular folk walk around as opposed to Count Orlok who seems to just glide across the floor is extremely unnerving. This is most prominent when he rises from his coffin in one singular motion, almost as if gravity doesn’t affect him. It is reminiscent of the famous scene in Halloween where Michael Myers sits up behind Laurie Strode yet somehow feels even more sinister. The silent vampire is a far cry from the brooding attractive creatures that came after him.

The Cinematic Legacy of 'Nosferatu' Cannot Be Understated

Nosferatu is a must-watch for fans of the horror genre, it is as simple as that. It is difficult to imagine just how scary it would have been for audiences when it was released in 1922. Since the movie is silent, it is one of the best examples of how a score can elevate the horror of certain moments. The high-pitched strings reflect the uncanny and serve to heighten this sense of dread. With the unnatural use of the minor key reflecting the otherness of Count Orlok, it means the empty space created by the lack of dialogue quickly becomes less noticeable.

Nosferatu is not without its flaws, the low-budget means there are quick cuts between locations, particularly Hutter’s journey to Count Orlok’s castle. You are almost left to fill in the blanks as the movie moves from one place to another at a rapid pace. However, this also highlights one of the movie’s most unnoticeable strengths. Since the production was so low-budget, it had to rely on real locations, and that rich history adds so much. Even small details such as two men rafting along a river evoke the realization that everything was done practically, when in the modern era, special effects would be much more heavily relied on. It enhances the authenticity of Nosferatu, making locations such as Count Orlok’s castle feel so vast and empty. Through this, there is a real immersive nature to Nosferatu.

There is no denying the legacy of Nosferatu, but there is always a fear that a 100-year-old movie won’t translate to modern audiences. There is definitely a world where someone could watch the silent movie and find Count Orlok’s movements ridiculous and almost cheesy, just because of how dated it looks at points. However, if you really allow yourself to enter the world of the movie, Count Orlok genuinely stands against modern horror villains in terms of creepiness. A few days later, I still check the dark corners of my room, praying his face isn’t there.

Nosferatu is available to stream on Tubi for free in the U.S.

Your changes have been saved 9 10 Nosferatu 100 years later, the terrifying villian created in Nosferatu will still keep you up at night Pros Max Schreck's characterization makes Count Orlok a nightmarish antagonist.

The haunting score makes up for the lack of dialogue, and perfectly sets the tone of the movie.

The real-life locations make Nosferatu immersive and feel lived in. Cons The low budget mean huge parts of the narrative are left to the imagination.