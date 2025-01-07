Nosferatu has recently crossed $50 million at the box office, making it not just Robert Eggers' most successful film, but proof that the freak flag still flies high among audiences. Despite being essentially the same story that was first told 100 years ago, there's an inexorable pull toward the saga of the original Mr. Steal-your-girl and his infectious hold on all who encounter him. While some have argued that Eggers' version is inferior to both of the prior versions, I maintain that if there's any one aspect of his rendition that's more potent in comparison, it's his portrayal of Orlok's (Bill Skarsgård) seismic hold on the rules of reality. Orlok has always been terrifying, but Eggers' version makes him into something seemingly insurmountable and truly awe-inspiring.

Orlok's Powers Are Key To His Character

Image via Focus Features

Orlok has always had an unexplained power to warp the nature of wherever he currently is. These range from more traditional vampiric abilities, like mind control, shapeshifting, and controlling rats to more specifically Orlokian ones, most notably his telepathic communication and command of the shadows and weather. This is best represented by being in his castle, where it looks fully lived-in and regal in the nighttime, but empty and faded in the daytime. How his powers manifest serves as a key way to understand how each film interprets Orlok, and that's where the previous entries leave something to be desired. F.W. Murnau's original film might be the sacred text, but his attempts at silent cinema special effects feel choppy and unintentionally silly by today's standards, with all of his allure coming from Max Shreck's haunting performance. Werner Herzog's version is less enamored with his powers and more interested in his melancholic spiritual plight, making his Dracula (Klaus Kinski) arguably the most vulnerable version. This is where Eggers' version is superior, thanks to modern special effects and his clear proclivity towards the supernatural potential of Orlok.

Robert Eggers' Fanboy Love Shines In Orlok's Portrayal

Eggers has repeatedly insisted that making Nosferatu was a childhood dream come true, and you can feel that in how he conjures Orlok's powers with a fanboy's relish. In his world, to be in Orlok's grasp is to unknowingly succumb to a waking dream, trapped in a snow globe full of black tar, where physics is treated like a feint gesture. Be it Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) finding himself gliding into and out of Orlok's carriage, or the way Orlok is constantly teleporting around Hutter while rarely being seen walking, Eggers' staging and cinematography convey how Orlok's basic existence breaks the natural order of the universe.

It keys the audience into how large Orlok's gravitational pull is before he even needs to flex any of his more dangerous abilities. The film justifies its use of old horror movie clichés, including jump scares and dream sequence scares, by manifesting them as traces of Orlok's influence, indicating how seemingly unlimited his realm is. Once his sight is upon you, nowhere is safe from Orlok, not even in the recesses of your mind, which is fitting for someone who exists more as a shadow than as a flesh-and-blood figure.

Orlok's Shadow Embodies All That Makes Him Alluring