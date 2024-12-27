Nosferatu, the tale of a predatory Transylvanian vampire, remains one of the most iconic vampire stories in cinema history. The 1922 silent movie by F. W. Murnau established what horror could look like, with the shadowy figure of the titular vampire remaining of the cinema's most iconic images. Like all great stories, it has begat many remakes. Up until this year, the most famous follow-up was Werner Herzog's 1972 version starring Klaus Kinski as Nosferatu. But now, one of today's most idiosyncratic directors, Robert Eggers, brings us his own vision starring Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok, luring the monster out of darkness and into the spotlight once again. While plenty of horror fans and moviegoers are champing at the bit to see Eggers' version of the vampire tale, many might not know that it's not the only Nosferatu remake that we're getting in 2024! Just a few months ago in October, David Lee Fisher’s Nosferatu was released. Fisher has collaborated on the film with the iconic contortionist actor Doug Jones (Pan's Labyrinth, The Shape of Water) since 2014. After 10 years in development, Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror was finally released on October 18.

David Lee Fisher's 'Nosferatu' Is a Faithful Remake of F. W. Murnau's Original

The film is largely a shot-for-shot black-and-white remake of the original 1922 film directed by F. W. Murnau, along with a few additional and extended scenes. Like its predecessor, the 2024 remake tells the story of Thomas Hutter (Emrhys Cooper), a real estate agent who is sent to Transylvania to meet with a new client, Count Orlok (Jones). As Orlok relocates to the fictional town of Wisborg and purchases a new residence directly across from Hutter’s house, he becomes infatuated with Hutter’s wife, Ellen (Sarah Carter). Orlok brings along a trail of mysterious deaths to the German town. Though the new film includes added dialogue, it incorporates the scenic elements and background images from the original. The cast of Fisher’s movie filmed many of their scenes using a green screen to create a modern remix of a silent classic.

'Nosferatu' Was a Passion Project for Doug Jones and David Lee Fisher

One of Nosferatu's best aspects is Doug Jones’ performance as the ominous Count Orlok. Known for his ability to bring monstrous characters to life, Jones has perfected his craft over a decades-long career. But this is not the actor’s first time playing a blood-sucking vampire. Jones played “The Ancient” in The Strain and Baron Afanas in What We Do in the Shadows, roles that relied heavily on humor. Count Orlock is Jones’ first performance as a dark and chilling vampire. As always, Jones masterfully combines physical acting with prosthetics and practical effects. Under all the heavy makeup, his physicality shines through, even evoking parts of Max Schreck’s original performance. In an interview with Collider back in October, Jones discussed playing the iconic vampire, “And so it was a kind of a dream of mine to play him, to do a reprisal of the original.”

The passion for this project doesn’t stop with Jones. Director David Lee Fisher, who previously remade another silent-era horror classic, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari back in 2005, has a deep love for the original Nosferatu. The production, crowd-funded in part by a Kickstarter campaign, may be low-budget, but is truly a passion project of David Lee Fisher. Speaking to Stuff Monsters Like nearly a decade ago, Fisher talked about incorporating elements from the original film into his own, “It was a way to get really close to the original movie – as close as you could – while bringing a modern sensibility. It’s more about revisiting something great.” There is no doubt passion and admiration in every scene of this film.

Jones and Fisher's 'Nosferatu' Remake Falls Short

However, while the film succeeds in faithfully and honorably reimagining a classic, it does leave something to be desired. While the added dialogue attempts to add more to the story, it takes away one of the original film’s biggest strengths – letting silence and ambiguity evoke fear. The dialogue and the low-budget green screen feel a bit jarring at times. Besides Jones’ performance, the rest of the acting is underwhelming. Their attempts to mimic the melodramatic style of silent era cinema don’t always work. Emrhys Cooper as Thomas Hutter, in particular, is hard to relate to or feel any sympathy for.

David Lee Fisher’s homage to F. W. Murnau works as a modern tribute but struggles to make something fresh. From early glimpses of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, it appears to be landing better and resonating more with audiences. For fans curious to dive into another Nosferatu remake, Fisher’s version might be worth the watch but doesn’t quite compare to other iterations of the classic horror story.

