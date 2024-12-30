With the release of Nosferatu last week, cinephiles and casual horror fans alike may be wondering just how scary Robert Eggers’ latest film is. Written and directed by Eggers, Nosferatu is a remake of the 1922 silent film Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror and stars Bill Skarsgård as the ominous Count Orlok, who preys on a troubled young woman and the residents of the fictional German town of Wisborg. While the answer to this question generally depends on your level of tolerance for horror, don't go into Nosferatu expecting a gorefest or an abundance of jump scares, but rather slow-burn, atmospheric, and erotic horror. The horror of Nosferatu lies largely in the film's pervasive sense of dread and impending doom as Count Orlok claims more and more victims, and those familiar with Eggers' previous work should expect a level of horror similar to that of his debut feature The Witch.

What Is 'Nosferatu' About?

Set in 19th-century Germany in the fictional town of Wisborg, newlyweds Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp) and Thomas (Nicholas Hoult) look forward to starting their new lives together. A troubled but highly intuitive young woman, Ellen sleepwalks and is afflicted by horrifying dreams of death. Thomas, an estate agent, is sent by his employer to a remote castle to visit the mysterious Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård), who is looking to purchase and relocate to a decrepit mansion in their town, but unbeknownst to Thomas, Orlok has his sights set on Ellen. Concerned about Ellen's mental and physical well-being if left alone, Thomas sends her to stay with their friends Friedrich (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Anna (Emma Corrin) Harding, where she continues to sleepwalk and experiences terrifying seizures. Her doctor, Wilhelm Sievers (Ralph Ineson), is unable to find a way to control or remedy Ellen's affliction and calls upon his former professor, Albin Eberhard Von Franz (Willem Dafoe), for guidance, who determines that Ellen is under Nosferatu's spell, putting not only her, but the whole town in danger.

Is 'Nosferatu' Scary?

If you go into Nosferatu expecting lots of jump scares, you’ll be disappointed, as there are only a couple of minor, but effective ones, including one in the first five minutes that gives us our first glimpse at Bill Skarsgård's impressive transformation into Count Orlok. As far as vampire films go, Nosferatu isn't as bloody as it could be, though more squeamish moviegoers should proceed with caution. There's still plenty of biting, as you would expect, of necks, chests, and the head of a small animal, accompanied by some grisly sound effects. As Count Orlok brings the plague to Wisborg, there are some stomach-churning moments as more and more townspeople get sick and the town is flooded with rats. Ellen's mysterious affliction is a major part of the narrative, and her visions/seizures are about as disturbing as most demonic possession scenes in horror, including one particularly shocking scene that culminates with the lasting image of blood pouring out of Depp's eyes and mouth.

Though it's not as slow of a burn as The Witch, Nosferatu is disturbing in a similar way. Eggers' impressive world-building and Jarin Blaschke's cinematography evoke some truly stunning and spine-chilling images, building suspense, tension, and dread even when Count Orlok is off-screen. Like the 1922 original, Nosferatu uses shadows to build suspense and establish Count Orlok as a menacing figure threatening to overtake not only Ellen but the entire town of Wisborg. Nosferatu also leans into erotic horror from the very beginning and features some disturbing sexual scenarios that may put off some viewers. Count Orlok's predatory nature extends to sexual predation as well, lusting after Ellen, who is terrified of, but inexplicably drawn to him. The film's mix of atmospheric and erotic horror will leave horror fans both enthralled and repulsed.

All in all, Nosferatu is not the kind of film that will make you want to sleep with the lights on, but is genuinely unsettling thanks to Eggers' direction, tension-building, and haunting performances from Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard. Compared to some of the other best horror films of 2024, Nosferatu doesn't feature gruesome body horror like The Substance or religious horror like The First Omen, but atmospheric horror that gets under your skin as time passes.

