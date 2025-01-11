Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Nosferatu.

Ideally, a remake should have a creative intent beyond recycling familiar IPs. 2024's Nosferatu, writer-director Robert Eggers’ passion project, isn’t merely his love letter to director F. W. Murnau's haunting classic, or him suffusing a 1922 silent movie with all the bells and whistles of modernity’s cinematic advancements. It isn’t even just a decadent waking nightmare dripping with breathtaking dread. It is all these things, but, taken as a whole, Eggers’ latest work is a transformative reflection on Murnau's unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula novel, combining a more logistical and malevolent plot, ancient vampire folklore, German Expressionism, and Gothic Romanticism into a cohesive tapestry.

Yet none of Eggers' alterations are more transcendent than his crucial reframing of Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp). The Ellen from Murnau's iteration (Greta Schröder) wields a thousand-yard stare, but she fulfills her socially required role rather than viscerally chafing against it: a wife whose purity makes her the perfect lure by which to defeat Count Orlok (Max Schreck), the grotesque embodiment of Satanic evil. Enter Eggers' Ellen, Nosferatu's protagonist and a tragic heroine crushed between the crosshairs of oppression and internalized hatred. This contemporary purpose and its resulting perspective — one as devastatingly keen as a fresh paper cut — revitalizes a familiar tale into a psychological manifesto. This Nosferatu's themes emerge even if viewers haven't seen the original, but you can't fully appreciate Eggers' complex web without context.

How Does Focusing on Ellen Improve 'Nosferatu's Story?

In the 1922 Nosferatu, Ellen's melancholic episodes manifest as concern over her husband Thomas's (Gustav von Wangenheim) well-being; likewise, her psychic abilities mostly benefit the imperiled Thomas. Neither provides satisfactory insight into Ellen herself. In Eggers' update, Ellen's bifurcated existence and her attunement to the supernatural facilitates the entire plot. It feels like a natural choice to make Ellen the protagonist. She possesses the most untapped potential, and the Gothic genre's classic components — especially the unsettling dichotomy between cultural mores and our repressed shadow selves — naturally complement vampire mythology, where all-consuming depravity and humanity's unspoken desires meet.

Leave it to Eggers, however, to unflinchingly go for the throat. No longer does Mrs. Hutter intermittently appear just long enough to remind viewers of the patriarchal virtues threatened by Orlok's imminent arrival. Instead, Eggers' established penchant for historical accuracy roots Ellen’s personhood and her affinity for the otherworldly within the same quasi-Victorian ethos as Stoker's tale, when punishing women who dared to exhibit their complex psyche was an everyday procedure. Almost every man inflicts violence upon Ellen. According to Dr. Wilhelm Sievers (Ralph Ineson), her distress is womanly hysteria run unchecked and medicinally remediable via an overnight corset. Friedrich Harding (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) detests Ellen for inconveniencing his affluent comfort and shattering the artifice of his cruel masculinity. Even Thomas (Nicholas Hoult), Ellen's devoted husband, ini