Christmas Day saw a host of new auteur-driven releases land in theaters just in time for an awards-qualifying run. They joined holdover hits such as Moana 2, Wicked, Gladiator II, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and the slightly less successful Mufasa: The Lion King in a marketplace with something for everyone. Among the most prominent Christmas Day releases are A Complete Unknown, Nosferatu, and Babygirl. Each film is aimed at a different demographic, and has received a generally positive response from critics. But now, the audiences have spoken as well.

According to CinemaScore — a polling platform that gauges how likely viewers are to recommend movies to others — the three new movies have been rather hit-or-miss with crowds. While the musical biopic A Complete Unknown, based on the early career of Bob Dylan, earned an A grade from opening day audiences, the Gothic horror film Nosferatu scored an underwhelming B-, which happens to be the same grade as the one earned by the erotic drama Babygirl.

Directed by James Mangold, A Complete Unknown stars Timothée Chalamet in the lead role, and is poised to generate over $15 million across the five-day extended Christmas weekend. The movie holds a 79% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with an even better audience score of 96%. In his review, Collider’s Ross Bonaime praised Chalamet’s central performance, and described the film as “bold and captivating.”

The Christmas Frame Has Something for Everyone