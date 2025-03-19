When Roger Eggers' Nosferatu was released in late 2024, it wasn't the first time that the story of Count Orlok appeared on screen. He most famously first appeared in 1922, with Max Schreck giving one of the most terrifying performances in the history of horror. Over half a century later, in 1979, the story was adapted again for Werner Herzog's Nosferatu the Vampyre, starring Klaus Kinski. He was then seen again very recently in 2023's Nosferatu: Symphony of Horror, with Doug Jones as the vampire. In each of these three films, Count Orlok looked nearly the same with his pale skin, bald head, pointy ears, and rat-like teeth. For Eggers' version of Nosferatu, Bill Skarsgård's Orlok is the exact opposite of everything we've seen before. This is no tribute to the past, but a terrifying and unforgettable new creation.

The Mustache Is the Most Shocking Difference of Bill Skarsgård's Orlok