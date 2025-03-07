Robert Eggers' Nosferatu was one of the most critically acclaimed and financially successful horror movies of 2024. The film grossed $179 million worldwide and received universal acclaim from critics, eventually earning four Oscar nominations for its lush production values. Nosferatu received particular acclaim for the performances of the main cast, with Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult attracting the most praise. However, it was Bill Skarsgård's take on Count Orlok that ultimately became the film's best aspect.

Skarsgård is no stranger to horror, having played his fair share of icons from the genre, but he delivers yet another banger of a performance in Nosferatu. Under Eggers' guidance, the thirty-four-year-old actor utterly reinvents Orlok for the new age, cementing his place as one of horror's all-time greats. He is striking, unforgettable, and absolutely terrifying... but why? This list will discuss the main elements that make Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok the scariest version of the character thus far. They won't be ranked in any particular order; instead, the list will aim to analyze Skarsgård's portrayal and what makes him so chillingly effective.

7 The Voice

Skarsgård Trained With an Opera Singer

Image via Focus Features

You cannot discuss Bill Skarsgård's take on Count Orlok without first addressing his distinctive voice. Whoever is even vaguely aware of Skarsgård knows that his real voice is a lot more youthful and rambling than the one he uses to bring Orlok to life. Indeed, his tone when playing the vampire is impossibly deep and husky, as it comes from the very bowels of an ancient creature, long-forgotten by the outside world.

Throughout the press tour for the film, Skarsgård discussed the process of creating the voice, which included training with an opera singer. The actor stated he wanted the voice to come more from the gut than from the throat so his vocal chords wouldn't tire as easily. The voice is Orlok's defining feature, especially because the character lives in the shadows for so long. For almost half of the picture, all audiences get is Orlok's profound, guttural voice, and it's powerful enough to leave an impression.

6 The Late-Game Reveal

We Fear the Unknown