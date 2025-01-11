Considering it was released almost 100 years after the original Nosferatu, Robert Eggers’ adaptation stays pretty faithful to the source material. However, there is one glaring difference that even the most casual viewers would notice, and that is a deviation from the black and white cinematography used in F.W. Murnau's 1922 classic. Eggers knows how to direct a stylish monochrome feature, as proven in The Lighthouse, yet he was adamant that Nosferatu would always be in color. This decision paid off, as it allowed him to use color in a way that kept the movie visually intriguing, while adding depth to the symbolism and folklore. Through this, Eggers shows his intrinsic understanding of the message of Nosferatu whilst simultaneously adapting it for a modern audience.

Why Isn’t ‘Nosferatu’ in Black And White?

Image Via Universal

Robert Eggers always knew he didn’t want to make his version of Nosferatu black and white. The original obviously didn’t have that choice, as it was an independent production and color film didn’t become mainstream until the 1930s. However, Eggers decided that he didn’t want to follow that, telling the New York Times that Nosferatu’s “been done very well in black and white before”. He also acknowledged that it would simply be too expensive, so made the decision to make that change from the original. Besides, Eggers already adapted a black and white version of the movie back in high school.

Eggers’ adaptation of Nosferatu still manages to evoke the gothic atmosphere of the original, and this barren feeling comes from a lack of color. Through using desaturation, he manages to create a colorless world that feels cold and unsettling. This was created using a new camera filter that was specifically engineered for the movie. Using these lenses allows the isolation of one color, which is what creates the grayscale tone of the movie but allows the deep blues and vibrant oranges to be selected and used in necessary scenes. This does echo the original, which, despite being in black and white, used color grading to represent the time of day, so audiences could be aware of when it was day and night. This is essential for a movie like Nosferatu, as Count Orlok’s (Bill Skarsgård) actions are bound by the rise and fall of the sun. Through these cinematic techniques, the movie is able to carry its gothic intrigue but create a whole new sense of darkness for the modern-day audience.

How Does Robert Eggers Use Color in ‘Nosferatu’?