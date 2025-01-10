2024 ended with a striking final flourish, with the release of Robert Eggers' Nosferatu seeing millions flock out of their Christmas comfort zone and to their local theater to indulge in devilish delights. A remake of the 1922 F. W. Murnau original, Nosferatu had historical boots to fill, with the first outing of this vampiric creature hailed as a cinematic triumph and one of the horror genre's most important movies. Nevertheless, despite the weight of expectation on his shoulders, Eggers delivered, with the film shooting to an impressive $100 million at the global box office, split between $70 million domestically and $30 million in overseas markets.

It is the $70 million domestic haul that has helped Nosferatu reach its latest milestone, with the film officially becoming the 40th highest-grossing movie remake of all time at the US box office. By overtaking 1990's 3 Men and a Little Lady and the 2000 Shaft remake, Nosferatu has already put its stamp on the timeline of cinematic remakes and will be hoping to continue climbing the ranks as its theatrical run powers on.

'Nosferatu' Is a True Work of Art

2024 has been a wonderful year for the horror genre. Whether it's the striking satire of Coralie Fargeat's The Substance or Naomi Scott's powerful performance in Smile 2, there's truly been something for everyone. Little did movie fans know, though, that the best might have been waiting until the very dying breaths of the year, with Eggers' widely anticipated remake taking both critics and the public by storm. Aesthetically stunning and performed to perfection by a brilliant cast, Nosferatu has exceeded many expectations on its way to widespread acclaim. In Jeff Ewing's review of the movie for Collider, he said:

"Robert Eggers creates a magnificently oppressive horror phenomenon with Nosferatu, the titular count here portrayed as a hungry, predatory, libidinous ID, embodied with obsessive menace by Bill Skarsgård. This interpretation feels at home in the company of Nosferatus who have gone before, expanding on and creating a unique and memorable visage for the Count. Eggers' Nosferatu lovingly takes many elements and thematic pieces from the original and evolves and expands almost every aspect. Thematically, foregrounding Ellen's agency adds an intriguing exploration of desperate erotic desire, vulnerability, and obsession, and Eggers makes full use of these elements. It's a wonderful display of performative talent, creating a world rich with detail and an atmosphere so palpable that it practically lingers on the skin. The result is a truly frightening adaptation that maintains a pervasive feeling of perpetual, otherworldly dread. Nosferatu is an excellent horror outing by a director at the height of his powers, and one of the year's finest films."

Nosferatu has officially become the 40th highest-grossing movie remake of all time at the US box office. You can still catch the film in theaters now.

Get Tickets