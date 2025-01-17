When it was announced that Nosferatu would premiere on the same day as Timothée Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown, it was tough to predict which film was going to have a stronger performance at the box office. Now that both movies have been playing in theaters for three weeks, it’s Robert Eggers’ latest horror project that has blown A Complete Unknown out of the water with hits box office numbers. Approaching its fourth full weekend in theaters, Nosferatu has earned $84 million at the domestic box office and $53 million internationally for a worldwide total of $137 million. This $84 million in the U.S. was enough to push Nosferatu past Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Brokeback Mountain at $83 million to become the third-highest-grossing movie ever for its distributor, Focus Features.

If Nosferatu can put together another $12 million at the domestic box office, it will then pass Downton Abbey, the 2019 costume drama starring Stephen Campbell Moore and Michael Fox that earned $96 million in domestic markets. Nosferatu would then need another $20 million after that to become the highest-grossing Focus Features movie ever, a title which currently belongs to Coraline, the 2009 animated film that was re-released in theaters last year for its 15th anniversary and earned an unbelievable $51 million just during its re-release to bring its domestic total to $116 million. To this point, Nosferatu has also had no trouble passing London Has Fallen, the 2016 action thriller starring Gerard Butler, and Burn After Reading, the 2008 dark comedy starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt to reach the top three for Focus Features.

Who Stars in ‘Nosferatu’?

Lily-Rose Depp features in the lead role of Ellen Hunter in Nosferatu, and she’s already earning praise for her performance that very well may land her an Oscar nomination, if not a win. Nicholas Hoult stars alongside Depp as Thomas Hutter, with Bill Skarsgård playing the famous vampire, Count Orlok. Skarsgård is also no stranger to playing monsters; the Nosferatu star is famous for his role as Pennywise in the IT movies, and he even made his MCU debut by starring as the lead deviant Kro in Eternals. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Emma Corrin also star in Nosferatu as Friedrich and Anna Harding, with Willem Dafoe playing Professor Albin Eberhard von Franz and Ralph Ineson playing Dr. Wilheim Sievers.

Nosferatu is playing in theaters everywhere.

