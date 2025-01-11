Show of hands: does anybody else want to live in Count Orlok's castle? Surely it can't be just me, as I don't know how you can't be pulled in by the mystique of his grand catacomb of a home. Robert Eggers was very smart in his choice of castles to "play" Orlok's domicile, as he chose two separate castles for the exterior and interior shots, respectively, and both castles have close ties to important pieces of vampiric lore. The exterior castle is connected to a real-world figure who's vital to vampire history, while the interior castle has a much more direct link to a previous version of Nosferatu, that being Werner Herzog's 1979 masterpiece Nosferatu the Vampyre.

Orlok's Castle Is Actually Two Different Real Castles

Image via Focus Features

Orlok's castle is actually a combination of Corvin Castle, located in Romania, and Pernštejn Castle, located in Transylvania. Corvin Castle stands in for those extraordinary exterior shots of the castle, as Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) arrives in Orlok's (Bill Skarsgård) carriage, while Pernštejn stands in for all the interior shots of Hutter's time inside the castle. Eggers knew that he needed real locations in order to effectively create a tangible environment necessary to entrench audiences into Orlok's world, and inevitably found himself crossing paths with real vampire history.

He even drew attention to the fact that he did indeed use the same castle that Werner Herzog used for his own version, that being Pernštejn Castle. The irony of this is that he insisted that he didn't rewatch either previous version in order to prep, and he didn't realize it was the exact same castle until during or after shooting. But, luckily for him, they wound up never using any of the same rooms that Herzog used, therefore avoiding the temptation to just shoot scenes the exact way that Herzog did. I doubt he truly had much to worry about, as his and Herzog's respective stylistic interpretations of Nosferatu are such polar opposites that they're separated by a looking glass mirror.

Eggers and Herzog Have Vastly Different Visual Schemes

In both versions, Orlok's power is manifested by how his castle appears in the daytime versus the nighttime. At night, the castle is a fully furnished and thriving home, with crackling fires and freshly made food and well-made beds. But in the daytime, it's an empty coffin, bereft of any life, dust caking the air and cobwebs on every surface. While Eggers and Herzog both dutifully execute the same visual trick, they go about them in diverging ways.

Eggers builds upon his established death metal aesthetic by drenching his rooms in tar-black shadows, usually only relieved by blazing orange fires that cast an amber glow over the proceedings, going for maximum mounting dread. Herzog goes for a softer and somewhat earthier look, downplaying the ethereal spookiness in favor of a grainy homeliness, underlighting everything to accentuate the sadness of Orlok's life. This is a clear delineation of the identities that Eggers and Herzog carved out for their respective legacies, as Eggers is a freakazoid for gothic realism tinged with mania, while Herzog is a ponderous depressive with existential dread and a fixation on the beauty of the natural world. Just as there's more than one way to kill a vampire, Eggers and Herzog show that there's more than one way to explore the soul of the original cinematic vampire.

Orlok's Castle Remains Steeped in Vampiric Blessing