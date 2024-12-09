Pure evil is preparing to unveil itself on Christmas Day when filmmaker Robert Eggers returns to the big screen for the first time in two years with his reimagining of Nosferatu. So far, the film has garnered plenty of hype thanks to the trailers, images, and word-of-mouth from those lucky enough to have already seen it, but its latest praise is coming from revered rating site, Rotten Tomatoes. The critics have spoken - or rather screamed - their support of the film, and it’s landed an uber-impressive approval rating of 95%. The score immediately marks it as a Certified Fresh title - the loftiest of compliments that a movie can receive on the website. This is an incredibly important feat for the filmmaker, as it marks his highest-rated title to date. Even more impressive, is the fact that the three films to come before Nosferatu, The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman, all stayed in the 90th percentile, with the former earning 91% and the latter two tied at 90%.

This is all very promising news for those of us who plan to drag our loved ones to the cinema on Christmas Day to see a horror movie versus something “more appropriate” for the holiday. It’s been overly apparent since the first bit of promo material dropped for Nosferatu that audiences were in for a treat, but with the Certified Fresh stamp of approval, now we can really shove it in the faces of those who would rather see Timothée Chalamet transform into Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown or unravel the twisted tale of two brothers in Barry Jenkins’ Mufasa: The Lion King. Sure, both of those movies carry their own appeal for prospective viewers, but this year, Christmas is all about a different guy who rose from the dead.

What’s ‘Nosferatu’ About?

Long before Angel and Buffy or Edward and Bella, the world had Ellen Hutter and Count Orlok. Already sounds like a classy type of affair, doesn’t it? In the tale that will be told in Eggers’ version, audiences will meet Nicholas Hoult’s Thomas Hutter, a man who is dueling with the undead over the love of his life, his wife, Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp). After Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård) digs his claws into her (metaphorically, but also maybe physically too), Ellen has an impossible time shaking the bloodsucker from her mind, calling to him at every second of the day. Pouring himself into the folk horror leanings that have dotted his four-film career, Eggers’ darkly gothic take on the iconic story promises to leave audiences completely unsettled by the time the credits roll.

Nosferatu rises into cinemas on December 25.