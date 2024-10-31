The human cast of Robert Eggers' upcoming remake of Nosferatu are overshadowed by evil in new character posters for the film. However, Count Orlok himself remains under wraps for now. Fans might have to wait until the film's release this Christmas Day to see the dreaded vampire's presumably horrific visage.

The new posters show off five of the film's human characters, with the upper halves of their faces dramatically cloaked in shadow. They include Lily-Rose Depp, who will portray Ellen Hutter; Nicholas Hoult, who will play Thomas Hutter; Aaron-Taylor Johnson, who sports impressive facial hair as Friedrich Harding; Willem Dafoe, as Prof. Albin Eberhart Von Franz; and Emma Corin, who stars as Anna Harding. Bill Skarsgård, who plays the monstrous Count Orlok, is nowhere to be seen; however, given the actor's prosthetic transformation in It and the gruesome looks of previous Orlok portrayers Max Schreck, Klaus Kinski, and Dafoe, horror fans are likely in for a treat once the Count is unveiled. Skarsgård teased his interpretation of the character, saying "He’s gross. But it is very sexualized . It’s playing with a sexual fetish about the power of the monster and what that appeal has to you. Hopefully, you’ll get a little bit attracted by it and disgusted by your attraction at the same time."

Close

What Do We Know About 'Nosferatu'?

Eggers' Nosferatu is a remake of F.W. Murnau's 1922 silent masterpiece Nosferatu, which was itself an unlicenced adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula; thankfully, as Dracula is now safely in the public domain, Eggers' version won't suffer the same fate that its source material nearly did. It concerns Thomas Hutter, who travels to Eastern Europe to close a business deal with the mysterious Count Orlok. However, Orlok's eerie nature makes Hutter suspect that there's something supernatural about the count - and when Orlok glimpses Hutter's wife, Ellen, he becomes obsessed, and brings his brand of horror to Hutter's doorstep. The film also stars Ralph Ineson, reuniting with Eggers after starring in his directorial debut The Witch, and Simon McBurney.

In addition to Dafoe and Ineson, Eggers is reuniting with a number of his past collaborators behind the scenes for Nosferatu, as well. They include cinematographer Jarin Blaschke (The Lighthouse), editor Louise Ford (The Northman), and Robin Carolan (The Northman), who will compose the film's score.

Nosferatu will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.