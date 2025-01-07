After how terrifying he was as Pennywise in the two It films, it was perfect casting to bring in Bill Skarsgård to play another iconic horror monster in Robert Eggers' version of Nosferatu. Just as his portrayal of Stephen King's killer clown looked a little different from what Tim Curry did, we knew Skarsgård's Count Orlok wouldn't be an exact recreation of what came before with Max Schreck, Klaus Kinski, and Doug Jones. Focus Features crafted mysterious trailers that didn't show what the vampire looked like. If you wanted to see it, you had to go to the theater. For me, I was going anyway, but this added to the anticipation. Then, after hiding his face for much of the first act, Nosferatu showed Bill Skarsgård in all his undead glory with one of the biggest, most unkempt mustaches I've ever seen. It would have made Yosemite Sam proud. And whether you liked the choice or not, you're not going to forget it.

Count Orlok Had a Distinct Look In Other 'Nosferatu' Films