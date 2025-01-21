While Nosferatu only recently attained a major box office feat, becoming the third-biggest horror film of last year, fans will be beyond ecstatic to know that the film is now available to watch at home on PVOD. The movie can now be bought or rented in the U.S. from Prime Video, iTunes, and other digital retailers, which comes less than a month after its theatrical release in the States. With the home release, Nosferatu will also have an extended cut available with an additional three and a half minutes of never-before seen footage.

On December 2, 2024, Nosferatu had its world premiere at the Zoo Palast cinema in Berlin, Germany, before being released in the U.S. by Focus Features and internationally by Universal Pictures on Christmas. Written and directed by Robert Eggers, the horror movie is a remake of the iconic Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror (1922), which itself is inspired by Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula.

In the 2024 film, Lily-Rose Depp portrays Ellen Hutter, a young woman who becomes the obsession of the ancient vampire Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård). The cast of Nosferatu also includes Nicholas Hoult as Ellen’s husband, Thomas, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding, Emma Corrin as Friedrich’s wife, Anna, Ralph Ineson as Dr. Wilhelm Sievers, Simon McBurney as Herr Knock, and Willem Dafoe as Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz.

‘Nosferatu’s Box Office Run Is Far From Over

For almost a month now, Nosferatu has had a successful run at the box office and, over the weekend, it passed a major global box office milestone despite the release of Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man. After earning $90 million domestically and another $66 million internationally, the gothic film’s cumulative global haul now stands at $155 million, making it the third-biggest horror film of 2024, behind A Quiet Place: Day One and Alien: Romulus. At the same time, it overtook the psychological horror Smile 2, reinforcing its standing while also becoming listed among the top 60 highest-grossing horror movies in global box office history.

Besides being a box office success, the film has been well-received by critics and even boasts an 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the website's consensus declaring: "Marvelously orchestrated by director Robert Eggers, Nosferatu is a behemoth of a horror film that is equal parts repulsive and seductive."

The phenomenal movie is still showing in theaters, but you can also buy or rent it on digital platforms. Stay tuned to Collider for further horror news.

9 10 Nosferatu In Nosferatu, a reclusive vampire's presence disrupts a small European village, drawing an unsuspecting young couple into a battle against an ancient evil. As fear spreads, the villagers must confront the terrifying legend and their own beliefs, leading to suspenseful confrontations and chilling revelations. Runtime 132 Minutes Writers Robert Eggers Studio(s) Regency Enterprises , 1492 Pictures

