Last week’s big releases — Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King — fought a tough battle for the number one spot for the second time, with both movies exchanging positions as they continued to draw crowds during the year’s most lucrative release window. After topping the charts in its debut weekend, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 dropped to second place, but only across the extended five-day Christmas frame. It was still the number one movie in the country over the traditional three-day weekend. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 generated around $38 million across the Friday-Sunday stretch, taking its running domestic total past the $135 million mark.

The movie grossed just under $60 million across the five-day Christmas weekend, coming up marginally short of Mufasa, which made a little over $60 million. Mufasa generated $37 million across the traditional three-day frame, which is about the same as it made last week. The big-budget tent pole has now generated over $110 million domestically. Mufasa under-performed in its debut, but is now approaching the $300 million mark worldwide after a strong performance over the Christmas period. Both Mufasa and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 had to contend with a host of new releases this week, each of which earned mostly positive reviews.

Topping the list of newcomers was Focus Features’ release of director Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu. The horror film generated just over $40 million across the five-day frame, and around $20 million over the three-day weekend after debuting on Christmas Day. In five days, it’s already the top-grossing release of Eggers’ acclaimed career; it's also the best extended debut for a Focus Features title. Nosferatu holds a “fresh” 86% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, with Collider’s Jeff Ewing calling it “the best horror film of the year and easily one of 2024's best overall.” Nosferatu claimed the number three spot in its debut, and could be heading for a final total of over $100 million domestically.

Total Business This Weekend Exceeded $150 Million