Director Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu has emerged as a late surprise for the year 2024. The movie opened in a crowded Christmas frame alongside a host of new titles, and was the clear over-performer. Not only did it register the biggest extended opening in the history of Focus Features, it also became the top-grossing film of Eggers’ career within the first few days of its release. And now, as it completes a week in theaters, Nosferatu has hit a major domestic box office milestone, and is set to become one of the top-grossing horror films of last year.

The film has passed the $50 million mark domestically, which only five horror movies were previously able to in 2024. Today, it’ll overtake Terrifier 3’s $53 million lifetime haul to become one of the top five horror movies of 2024, behind Smile 2 ($68 million), Longlegs ($74 million), Alien: Romulus ($105 million), and A Quiet Place: Day One ($138 million). As is apparent from this list, the year 2024 wasn’t the best for horror cinema. It’s a genre that has long been seen as lucrative, especially because horror movies don’t tend to cost much.

Nosferatu bucked the trends by earning an excellent $40 million in its extended debut. This is already the biggest haul of Eggers’ acclaimed career, ahead of the $34 million that The Northman concluded its domestic run with. His films have now generated a combined total of over $120 million domestically, and with Nosferatu primed to become his first release to pass the $100 million mark domestically, this figure is likely to increase. Produced on a reported budget of $50 million, Nosferatu is a remake of F.W. Murnau’s classic German Expressionist film from over a century ago, about a vampire who preys on a young woman and curses his town with a plague.

'Nosferatu' Is Projected to Gross Over $100 Million Domestically