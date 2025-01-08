While many box office experts were predicting that Nosferatu was going to be a financial success, few were expecting the film to become as big of a hit as it has in such a short period. After an impressive second Monday in theaters that saw the film earn $1.3 million, Nosferatu has now passed the $70 million mark at the domestic box office. Pair this with its $30 million haul from international markets, and Robert Eggers’ recent gothic vampire horror thriller has crossed the fabled $100 million threshold globally. The film even finished the weekend of January 3 in the #3 spot behind only Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 after besting major goliaths like Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator 2.

Nosferatu’s biggest competitor at the box office has been A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan musical biopic starring Timothée Chalamet. A Complete Unknown premiered on the same day as Nosferatu, and after both of Chalamet’s previous movies, Wonka and Dune: Part Two, earned over $600 million globally, most were expecting A Complete Unknown to follow a similar trend and swiftly take the top spot at the box office. However, things have not gone according to plan for A Complete Unknown; now poised to head into its third full weekend in theaters, the film has put together only $42 million in domestic markets, and it has yet to premiere internationally. Nosferatu has yet to reach the same heights as major titans like Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, but the film has done a stellar job beating A Complete Unknown handily.

Is ‘Nosferatu’ on Streaming?

Nosferatu is currently playing only in theaters at the time of writing and is not yet available to purchase on digital platforms, and due to the film’s theatrical success, it will likely continue to play exclusively in theaters until box office returns begin to dwindle. Before it’s announced when Nosferatu will begin streaming, it will also likely be available for purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+ for around a month before it hits streaming. Once Nosferatu does begin streaming, it will be able to be watched on Peacock, the primary streaming service for both Focus Features and Universal movies.

Nosferatu is still playing in most theaters worldwide. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS