It hasn't taken the horror film Nosferatu too long to establish itself as a box office juggernaut. Having debuted over the lucrative Christmas period, the film provided textbook counter-programming in a marketplace filled with family-friendly titles such as Moana 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Mufasa: The Lion King. Nosferatu is already the highest-grossing film of director Robert Eggers' career, a feat that it achieved mere days into its run, and is now among the top-grossing films in the history of Focus Features. The distributor is best known for dramas targeted at discerning audiences, as well as the odd horror release.

With over $82 million domestically, Nosferatu is on its way to passing the coveted $100 million milestone. This is a feat that was previously achieved by only two horror films from 2024, A Quiet Place: Day One and Alien: Romulus. It can be argued that because of their prominent science-fiction elements, neither of those films is as pure a horror title as Nosferatu, which is a remake of F.W. Murnau's landmark German Expressionist film from over a century ago. Nosferatu recently overtook the similarly acclaimed art-house horror film Longlegs, and is poised to become Focus Features' third-biggest domestic release of all time. The movie will achieve this feat as early as today.

It's currently around $400,000 shy of Brokeback Mountain, director Ang Lee's acclaimed 2005 drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger. The two highest-grossing Focus Features releases of all time are Downton Abbey ($96 million domestically) and Coraline ($116 million domestically, a number that was boosted significantly by a recent re-release). Nosferatu is all but guaranteed to pass Downton Abbey in a few days, although it will only overtake Coraline if it's lucky. Either way, it's going to end its run as one of the top two biggest Focus Features titles ever. With $136 million in the bank so far, it's currently ranked ninth on the distributor's worldwide chart, behind Darkest Hour ($150 million) and Johnny English Strikes Again ($159 million).

'Nosferatu' Continued Eggers' Hot-Streak with Critics

Produced on a reported budget of $50 million, Nosferatu opened to positive reviews, and is currently standing at an 85% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider's Jeff Ewing called it "the best horror film of the year and easily one of 2024's best overall." The film stars Bill Skarsgård, alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin and others.

You can watch Nosferatu in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates.

