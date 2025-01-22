Nosferatu has quietly been one of the biggest box office hits of 2024, even though it was only playing in theaters for the last week of the year. The horror film from Robert Eggers premiered on Christmas Day at the same time as Timothée Chalamet's A Complete Unknown and Nicole Kidman's Babygirl, and it has blown both movies out of the water at the box office. Thanks to a strong Monday, January 20 that saw Nosfetatu earn an additional $750,000, the flick has now passed the $90 million mark at the domestic box office. Nosferatu has also added $66 million from foreign markets, bringing it to a worldwide total of $156 million. Nosferatu has proven in a month full of stacked box office competition that people will still show up to see good horror movies in theaters.

Nosferatu has also had no trouble carving its name on a slew of box office lists, including being one of the top 40 highest-grossing horror movies ever domestically, with its $90 million being enough to pass Don't Breathe and Scream 3 but still falling short of M3GAN and Sleepy Hollow. Nosferatu is also just outside the top 25 highest-grossing movies of 2024 at the domestic box office; its $90 million lands it in the #27 spot at the time of writing, ahead of other horror rivals like Longlegs and Smile 2 but still well behind Alien: Romulus and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The film was written and directed by Robert Eggers, and stars Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Bill Skarsgård, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, and Ralph Ineson.

Is ‘Nosferatu’ on Streaming?

Nosfertau has yet to make its way to any major streaming platform, but the film did just recently become available for rent or purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and Apple TV+. Nosferatu is currently available to purchase for $24.99, or the film can be rented for 48 houses after pressing play for $19.99. Once Nosferatu does make the jump from VOD to streaming, it will join other Focus Features movies like Conclave on Peacock. As of now, Nosferatu is currently the third-highest-grossing Focus Features movie ever, falling behind only Downton Abbey and Coraline after recently defeating Brokeback Mountain, London Has Fallen, and Burn After Reading.

Nosferatu is still playing in most theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

