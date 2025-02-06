Dwayne Johnson's recent film, the Christmas-themed action-adventure Red One, concluded its domestic box office run painfully short of the coveted $100 million milestone. And as things stand, another holiday release could be headed for a similar fate. Released during the Christmas week, the horror film Nosferatu was initially projected to pass the $100 million mark domestically after its excellent debut. But due to a variety of factors, the film might end up marginally short of the milestone. Nosferatu is within touching distance of the $100 million mark, but thanks to its availability on digital streaming platforms, combined with a rapid decrease in its theatrical footprint, the movie could end up in the same bracket as Red One.

Nosferatu is passing the $95 million mark as we speak, but it's playing in fewer than 1,000 theaters at this stage in its run, and was recently released on PVOD platforms. The movie has also faced some competition from newer horror offerings such as Wolf Man, Presence, and more recently, Companion. This past weekend, which happened to be its sixth, Nosferatu grossed under $800,000. Assuming that it experiences a standard 50% decline this weekend, the film will just about pass the $96 million mark. Things will only become more bleak from then on.

'Nosferatu' Is Among the Highest-Grossing Horror Movies of All Time