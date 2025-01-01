The horror genre might have had a shaky time in the past year, but it certainly made its mark before the year ended. Robert Eggers' latest film, Nosferatu, was released recently, and the film has gone on to establish itself as one of the highest-grossing horror films of 2024. Eggers offered his take on one of the most iconic vampire stories in film history, with the adaptation of the classic 1922 German film, Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, having some notable differences. The film stars Bill Skarsgård as the eerie and fearsome Count Orlok with the adaptation written and directed by Eggers.

Nosferatu also stars Willem Dafoe, and the actor, alongside fellow star Skarsgård and director Eggers, discussed the new film with Esquire UK. During the chat with the outlet, the trio watched a trailer that included an eerie shot of Skarsgård's Orlok, which was not actually included in the film. Despite his love for the shot, Eggers still had to cut it from his theatrical cut. However, the director confirmed that the scene will be included in an extended edition of Nosferatu that will be included on the Blu-ray edition of the film. His comments read:

"The first shot [in the trailer] is a funny one, because it's one of those annoying things for film dorks, because it's not in the movie. Because it's a really cool shot, I really like the shot, but where it was intended, was actually ruining some tension to know that Bill was around, and we needed to keep him more mysterious. But if you would wish to purchase the Blu-ray, it is in the extended edition of the film."

What is 'Nosferatu' Based On?

Based on a silent film (which itself is an unofficial adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel Dracula), Nosferatu tells the tale of a young married couple, Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) and Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp). A real estate agent, Thomas, is tasked with selling a home to the nobleman Count Orlok, who is a bloodhirsty vampire in disguise. However, their business dealings quickly go south once Thomas and Orlok meet, as the vampire goes after Ellen. To save his wife and vanquish the vampire, Thomas must then team up with an occult professor (Dafoe), but is all really as it seems?

While Eggers' film had direct points of reference to draw from, the director decided to make some changes to his own iteration of Count Orlok. While the long nails, pointed ears and sharp teeth remain, Skarsgård's Count Orlok was more directly based on Transylvanian culture, with the director explaining:

"The question then became, 'What does a dead Transylvanian nobleman look like?' That means this complex Hungarian costume with very long sleeves, strange high-heeled shoes and a furry hat. It also means a mustache. No matter what, there's no way this guy can't have a mustache. Try to find a Transylvanian person who's of age who can grow a mustache that doesn't have a mustache. It's part of the culture. If you don't want to bother Googling, think of Vlad the Impaler. Even Bram Stoker had the sense to give Dracula a mustache in the book."

Nosferatu is in theaters now.

