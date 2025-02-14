Nothing says Valentine’s Day quite like a centuries-old longing for someone while you rot from beyond the grave. Keeping that very relatable feeling alive, Peacock announced today that Nosferatu has officially set its streaming release date for February 21. Sure, you might need to purchase or rent Robert Eggers’ latest folk horror title if you want to watch it on today — the day of love — but, if you can wait a week, you can invite the undead, oozing sexuality of Bill Skarsgård (It) right into your living room for free (or at least just the cost of a Peacock subscription). Got an extra four minutes to spare when you sit down to immerse yourself in the greatest dark gothic love story ever told? Eggers’ extended cut will also be available for the platform’s subscribers to dig into, adding less than five minutes to its running time.

Rising from the grave and into cinemas just in time for the holiday season, Nosferatu unveiled itself in theaters on Christmas Day, December 25. Putting his own spin and vision on the classic and timeless tale first penned by Bram Stoker, Eggers left his recognizable stamp on the production, which features Skarsgård in the titular role. The movie follows Nicholas Hoult’s (The Menu) Thomas Hutter, a man trying to carve a fortune and name for himself and his newly wedded wife, Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp).

His latest job carries him to a faraway country where he comes face-to-face with Count Orlok (Skarsgård), who is looking to move from his castle to the small German town where the Hutters reside. But the Count has ulterior motives, as he and Ellen are connected through a years-old promise. Moving with nothing but terror, chaos, and death in his wake, Orlok sets out to make Ellen his.

‘Nosferatu’s Undying Success