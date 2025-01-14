One of the best and most successful horror films of 2024 was Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu. The remake of the 1922 silent German genre classic has made over $130 million worldwide to date. This is in just three weeks of release. The marketing and the film itself have brought Nosferatu back into the deadly moonlight. Now, Mezco Toyz is joining the bloody fun with their latest figure based on the 1922 version.

A part of their popular One: 12 Collective series, this black-and-white edition of Nosferatu stands approximately 17 inches tall. The menacing vampire comes with 20 points of articulation, five hypnotizing head portraits and seven interchangeable hands. The accessories include a lantern, a coffin with a removable lid, six rats, and a set of keys on a metal ring. This stylish creature of the night also has his iconic wardrobe, which includes his creepy coachman's hat and cloak. This is the second version of Nosferatu that Mezco has made; their previous figure was a colorized edition.

What Is ‘Nosferatu’ About?