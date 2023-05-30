If you are a fan of the classic vampire tales then the past weeks and months must have been delightful. On the heels of the recent theatrical release of the Nicolas Cage-led vampiric comedy, Renfield, yet another horror classic is set to emerge. It has been revealed that director Robert Eggers’ long-awaited re-imagination of the movie Nosferatu has wrapped filming.

With filming wrapped, Nosferatu will offer a different take on an otherwise well-known vampire lore. The original 1922 movie directed by F. W. Murnau is loosely based on another creative work — Bram Stoker’s iconic 1897 novel, Dracula. Inspired heavily by German Expressionism, the silent movie would go on to become an influential masterpiece of cinema and the horror genre. In 1979, Werner Herzog remade the movie titling it, Nosferatu the Vampyre. Given his previous work in The Witch and The Northman, Eggers' knowledge of folklore and mythology will make him the latest in a line of creatives seeking to put a different spin on a beloved classic.

Eggers' remake of a defining horror movie of its time, Nosferatu will be set in the 1800s telling a gothic tale of obsession, love, seduction, and fear. A tale of a young woman in 19th-century Germany who is stalked by a vampire, bringing untold horror. Having arrived at the castle of Count Orlok (a.k.a. “Dracula”), Thomas Hutter who is there to facilitate the Count's purchase of a property next to his soon begins to suspect that the man with whom he works might be a vampire. Before Hutter is able to part ways with the Count, Orlok sees a photo of his wife, Ellen, and a dangerous and seemingly deadly attraction builds within him.

The Cast of Eggers' Nosferatu

After his brilliant villainous display in the latest installment of the John Wick franchise, Bill Skarsgård will portray the notorious Transylvanian vampire, Count Orlok. The Idol's Lily-Rose Depp will feature as the object of his affection playing Ellen Hutter. Hot on the heels of starring in Renfield as Dracula's titular lackey, Nicholas Hoult is on board as well to portray Ellen's husband and Orlok's real estate agent.

Speaking on delving back into the vampire world so soon, Hoult said, "Honestly, I wasn't looking to go back into the vampire world again. But his style [Eggers] and tone are just so completely the opposite of this film, and I'm such a fan of his work that I'm excited to be in his world and watching him and learning from him. I think the film could be really special, so I'm excited for people to see it." The rest of the cast includes Willem Dafoe as Professor Albin Eberhart Von Franz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Friedrich Harding, Emma Corrin as Anna Harding, Simon McBurney as Herr Knock, and Ralph Ineson as Dr. Wilhelm Sievers.

