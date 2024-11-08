Longlegs, Abigail, Smile 2, MaXXXine, Cuckoo, In a Violent Nature, The Substance. These are but a few of the terrific horror movies that have unleashed themselves into cinemas over the last year. And, while the holiday season is usually a time for family-leaning fare and blockbuster action features, Robert Eggers did what he always does and laughed in the face of normalcy, setting his gothic horror flick, Nosferatu, for a theatrical arrival on December 25 aka Christmas Day. With a little bit over one month before Bill Skarsgård flashes his fangs as the titular immortal being, the first reactions to the filmmaker’s latest project have begun to pour in - and they sound incredibly promising.

Variety’s Sr. Awards Editor, Clayton Davis, said that the director’s latest title was a “fully realized” production, packed with “paralyzing fear”. With nothing but good things to say about the star-studded ensemble cast, Davis called Lily-Rose Depp’s performance “haunting”, while referring to the overall vibe as “An artisan wet dream.” Meanwhile, Indiewire’s chief film critic, David Ehrlich wrote, “relatively confident that Robert Eggers' Nosferatu has more writhing sweatily in bed than any other movie ever made (complimentary)”. We love a movie quite literally dripping with paranoia and fear! Collider's Perri Nemiroff was knocked sideways by the film's cinematography, and teased a thrilling time from start to finish, writing, "A film that wastes no time digging its claws in and making its evil feel inescapable."

More ensemble-centered congrats came again from Matt Neglia, the Editor-in-Chief of Next Best Picture, who called Skarsgård’s work as Count Orlok “so utterly compelling every moment he’s on the screen that his presence lingers even when he’s not.” The Playlist’s Gregory Ellwood even went so far as to toss Depp’s performance in for a shot at the award circuit, calling The Idol star “superb” in her latest role.

What To Expect From ‘Nosferatu’

Well, if these first reactions are any sign, we can expect an incredibly solid remake and retelling of a tale as old as time. Through movies like The VVitch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman, Eggers has hit audiences with the one-two punch of eerie vibes and terrific storytelling. And then there are the insanely stacked call sheets that the director fills to the brim in everything he does. Let’s not forget that Anya Taylor-Joy celebrated her breakthrough in The VVitch, while Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe carried The Lighthouse from start to finish. In Nosferatu, along with Skarsgård and Depp, audiences can expect to see some stellar performances from Dafoe, Emma Corrin, Nicholas Hoult, Ralph Ineson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and more.

Check out the first reactions above and prepare to be horrified when Nosferatu rises from the grave and into cinemas on December 25.