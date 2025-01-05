Having completed two full weeks in theaters, director Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu is providing much-needed counter-programming at the box office, which is dominated by family-friendly fare such as Mufasa: The Lion King, Moana 2, and Sonic the Hedgehog 3. While it isn’t strictly an original film — it’s a remake of F.W. Murnau’s German Expressionist classic from over a century ago — Nosferatu is an outlier among a pool of IP-driven blockbusters, and has proven that the audience for auteur-driven horror films is only increasing.

With nearly $70 million domestically and $30 million from overseas markets, Nosferatu has now passed the coveted $100 million mark worldwide. It’s among the highest-grossing horror movies of 2024, and will soon overtake fellow arthouse horror hit Longlegs both domestically and worldwide. The year 2024 wasn’t all that successful for the horror genre, but smaller scary movies tended to fare better than studio releases. For instance, films such as The First Omen, Abigail, and Night Swim all under-performed, while movies such as Terrifier 3 and Heretic did rather well.

Produced on a reported budget of $50 million, Nosferatu is already the highest-grossing film of Eggers’ acclaimed career. The filmmaker broke out a decade ago with the period horror film The Witch, which grossed $40 million worldwide. He followed it up with the difficult-to-describe The Lighthouse, which made nearly $20 million globally. His last film was the period epic The Northman, which grossed under $70 million worldwide against a reported budget of $90 million, but emerged as a major hit on digital streaming platforms.

'Nosferatu' Is Only the Fourth Horror Film of 2024 to Hit $100 Million Globally

Like all his previous movies, Nosferatu has also received positive reviews. It currently holds an 85% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Jeff Ewing called it “the best horror film of the year and easily one of 2024's best overall.” Nosferatu features a star-studded cast that includes Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin and others.

