Director Robert Eggers' Nosferatu retained a spot in the top five list at the domestic box office as it entered its third week of release, having pulled off a textbook act of counter-programming during the Christmas period. In a marketplace dominated by family-friendly titles such as Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the horror film held its ground, emerging as one of the genre's biggest hits in recent months. Nosferatu has now passed fellow horror hit Longlegs at the global box office, and is on the verge of hitting a coveted milestone domestically.

With over $80 million domestically and another $54 million from overseas markets, Nosferatu has earned a cumulative global haul of $135 million so far. It's now the third-biggest horror hit of 2024, behind only Alien: Romulus and A Quiet Place: Day One. If one were to argue that both those films combine other genres, it would make Nosferatu the biggest pure horror movie of last year. It's already the top-grossing film of Eggers' acclaimed career, having overtaken the lifetime global haul of The Northman, which made around $70 million against a reported budget of $90 million a couple of years ago.

Eggers broke out with the period horror film The Witch, which made around $40 million worldwide a decade ago. He followed it up with The Lighthouse, which generated just under $20 million globally. All his films have been critically acclaimed, with Nosferatu currently standing at a "fresh" 85% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider's Jeff Ewing described it as a "moody, stunning visual masterpiece," and "the best horror film of the year and easily one of 2024's best overall."

'Nosferatu' Has Been Remade More than Once

Produced on a reported budget of $50 million, Nosferatu is a remake of F.W. Murnau's classic German Expressionist film from over a century ago. The tale was also adapted for the big screen by the legendary Werner Herzog, with his frequent collaborator Klaus Kinski playing the titular role. Eggers' version stars Bill Skarsgård, alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin and others.

You can watch Nosferatu in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

