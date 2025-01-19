Despite fresh competition in the form of director Leigh Whannell's Wolf Man, the holdover horror hit Nosferatu has passed a major new global box office milestone. The movie debuted during the crowded Christmas frame, and has been running successfully for nearly a month. This weekend, Nosferatu also overtook the recent Smile 2 to cement itself as the third-biggest horror hit of 2024. It's also the biggest film, by far, of director Robert Eggers' acclaimed career, and among the top 60 highest-grossing horror movies in global box office history.

With nearly $90 million domestically and another $66 million from overseas markets, Nosferatu's cumulative global haul now stands at $155 million. It's the third-biggest horror film of 2024, behind A Quiet Place: Day One and Alien: Romulus. If one were to acknowledge the fact that both those movies were a blend of different genres, it would make Nosferatu the biggest pure horror movie of last year. Nosferatu continued the rather surprising trend of art-house horror movies out-performing the more mainstream titles, following in the footsteps of Longlegs, which grossed $125 million globally.

Even this weekend, the movie didn't seem to be too affected by the release of Wolf Man, which was touted as a stripped-down reboot of the classic Universal Monster. Starring Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner, the movie opened to around $12 million across the extended four-day MLK weekend. Produced on a reported budget of $50 million, Nosferatu is a remake of F.W. Murnau's classic German Expressionist film from a century ago. The movie opened to excellent reviews, and appears to have settled at a "fresh" 85% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, because Eggers has made such acclaimed films already, Nosferatu is his lowest-rated film on the platform.

Robert Eggers Has Successfully Broken Into the Mainstream