Director Robert Eggers' Nosferatu debuted during the crowded Christmas period, but managed to provide some much-needed counter-programming in a marketplace dominated by family films. Since then, the movie has delivered an incredible performance at the box office, having emerged as the third-biggest horror hit of 2024. Nosferatu was also quite popular with The Academy, earning several Oscar nominations earlier this week. It's now on the verge of breaking into an elite global box office list, having overtaken several significant horror hits along the way.

With $90 million domestically and another $66 million from overseas markets, Nosferatu has earned a combined global total of nearly $160 million. This makes it the third-biggest horror movie of 2024, behind A Quiet Place: Day One and Alien: Romulus. Nosferatu has already overtaken the similarly acclaimed Longlegs, which is more in its zone. Produced on a reported budget of $50 million, Nosferatu is by far the highest-grossing film of Eggers' acclaimed career, and is currently one of the top 60 highest-grossing horror movies in history.

A remake of F.W. Murnau's German Expressionist classic from a century ago, Nosferatu will soon pass the $100 million mark domestically, and thanks to the Oscars love that it has received, maybe also the $200 million mark worldwide. It has already overtaken all but one film in the long-running Saw franchise, which peaked with Saw III ($163 million). It has also out-performed several well-regarded horror movies, such as The Exorcism of Emily Rose, The Invisible Man, and Lights Out. On its way to becoming one of the top 50 highest-grossing horror hits of all time, Nosferatu will have to pass another of director Scott Derrickson's hits, The Black Phone, as well as Don't Breathe and Scream VI.

Eggers Has Already Set Up His Next Projects

Nosferatu opened to excellent reviews, and appears to have settled at an 85% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider's Jeff Ewing described it as "the best horror film of the year and easily one of 2024's best overall." Earlier this week, the film earned four Academy Award nominations in technical categories. Eggers' next film will be another period horror, titled Werwulf and scheduled for release in 2024. He's also attached to a sequel to Labyrinth.

You can watch Nosferatu in theaters and at home, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.