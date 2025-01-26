Even though Wolf Man and Presence, the two new horror releases of 2025, have under-performed at the box office, the holdover hit Nosferatu is trudging along nicely. The movie recently debuted on PVOD platforms, but that doesn't seem to have upset its phenomenal box office run. Nosferatu has completed over a month of release in theaters worldwide, and basically has one more milestone left to pass before it can retire peacefully. It's already one of the top-grossing horror movies of last year, and by far the highest-grossing hit of director Robert Eggers' career.

With $93 million domestically and another $73 million from overseas markets, the film's cumulative global gross now stands at a remarkable $166 million. A remake of F.W. Murnau's German Expressionist classic from over a century ago, Nosferatu was produced on a reported budget of $50 million. It still has a shot at passing the $100 million mark domestically, but it's clearly running out of gas. That being said, it's the third-biggest horror film of 2024, having overtaken the likes of Longlegs and Terrifier 3; the movie trails only Alien: Rumulus and A Quiet Place: Day One on the domestic charts.

Nosferatu continued the trend of art-house horror releases out-perfoming studio films, which appears to have spilled into this year as well. Wolf Man, directed by Leigh Whannell, has just about scraped past the $15 million mark, while Steven Soderbergh's Presence could only manage to gross around $3 million in its debut weekend. Nosferatu has also helped Eggers level up in his career; the filmmaker spent around a decade working on movies that ranged from modest hits to an outright flop. He has two new projects lined up already, a sequel to Labyrinth, and a period horror film titled Werwulf.

'Nosferatu' Earned Four Oscar Nominations