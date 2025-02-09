Defying all expectations, director Robert Eggers' Nosferatu has emerged as a major box office hit in the two-odd months that it has been playing theatrically. Nosferatu is a remake of F.W. Murnau's German Expressionist classic from over a century ago, and comes on the tail of three other Dracula offshoots that failed at the box office. The movie falls firmly in the bracket of elevated horror, but it still managed to find an audience in a particularly crowded holiday season. Now, a couple of weeks into its digital run, the film is approaching what will likely be its final box office milestones, both domestically and worldwide.

With $95 million domestically and another $78 million from overseas markets, Nosferatu's cumulative global haul stands at an excellent $173 million. The movie was produced on a reported budget of $50 million, which makes it a major hit for Focus Features. In fact, it's the specialty studio's highest-grossing domestic release, having just overtaken the Downton Abbey movie. Nosferatu is also the biggest pure horror movie of 2024, having overtaken Longlegs at the global box office. However, it's still trailing both A Quiet Place: Day One and Alien: Romulus, which qualify as horror films as well.

The movie debuted to positive reviews, and appears to have settled at a "fresh" 85% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Despite this relatively high score, however, it's the lowest-rated film of Eggers' acclaimed career, which also includes the likes of The Witch and The Northman. The filmmaker has two new projects in the works; a sequel to Labyrinth, and an original horror film titled Werwulf. Nosferatu's positive reviews paved the way for the film to earn four nominations at the Academy Awards. In his review, Collider's Jeff Ewing called it "the best horror film of the year and easily one of 2024's best overall."

'Nosferatu' Has Overtaken Major Horror Hits During Its Run