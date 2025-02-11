Having essentially completed a successful theatrical run, the horror film Nosferatu was recently launched on PVOD platforms. Despite being more easily accessible now, however, the film hasn't exactly called it a day at the box office just yet. In its seventh week of release, Nosferatu notched another win at the global box office, but appears to have run out of steam domestically. It'll end its run painfully short of the coveted $100 million mark, which would be a bittersweet end to what has been an unusually successful run.

The film's current domestic gross stands at a respectable $95 million. Nosferatu has made a further $80 million from overseas markets, for a cumulative global haul of $175 million. This makes it the third-biggest horror movie of 2024, behind A Quiet Place: Day One and Alien: Romulus. Nosferatu has already overtaken fellow art-house horror hit Longlegs, which concluded its run with a little over $125 million worldwide. The movie was also able to out-perform the seemingly more mainstream horror movies like Smile 2 and Speak no Evil.

On the all-time chart, Nosferatu is on the verge of breaking into the top 45. The movie has out-performed the likes of Jordan Peele's Nope, as well as the first and second Scream films. Ahead of it on the all-time list are films such as Paranormal Activity 2 ($177 million), M3GAN ($181 million), and Insidious: The Red Door ($186 million). Produced on a reported budget of $50 million, Nosferatu is just $1.5 million shy of passing the Downton Abbey movie to become Focus Features' highest-grossing domestic hit, not counting Coraline, which made a significant amount of money during its recent re-release. That being said, this is likely where it'll stay, until it is possibly re-released in the future.

