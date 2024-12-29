In a year that has proven to be rather hit-or-miss for the horror genre, director Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu appears to be heading in the right direction. The film debuted on Christmas Day to an excellent response, and continued to draw crowds throughout the historically lucrative week. It broke records for Focus Features domestically, while also getting a roll-out in select overseas markets. In just five days of release, Nosferatu is already Eggers’ biggest hit at the domestic box office.

It made an estimated $40 million across the extended Christmas frame — a record for Focus. Nosferatu also added around $3 million from select overseas markets, for an early global haul of $43 million. Produced on a reported budget of $50 million, Nosferatu is already among the top-grossing horror movies in what has been a rough year for the genre. It’s currently the sixth-biggest horror hit of 2024, having out-performed the likes of Speak No Evil, Imaginary, Heretic, and The First Omen.

It’ll soon overtake Terrifier 3’s $53 million lifetime domestic haul to become one of the top five horror hits of the year. Eggers’ breakout film, The Witch, concluded its run with $40 million worldwide, while his sophomore feature, The Lighthouse, concluded its run with $18 million worldwide. He last directed the historical epic The Northman, which made just under $70 million worldwide against a reported budget of $90 million. It emerged as a hit on PVOD platforms. But at the rate it’s going, Nosferatu will become his first film to pass the $100 million mark domestically.

'Nosferatu' Is Bucking the Trend for Dracula-Related Projects