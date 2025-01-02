With competition like Sonic the Hedgehog 3, Mufasa: The Lion King, and A Complete Unknown, no one was certain how Nosferatu would perform at the box office, but Robert Eggers’ gothic vampire horror flick is smashing expectations. The film scored another $2.9 million on Tuesday, December 3, and passed $50 million at the worldwide box office in less than a week. Nosferatu is already the highest-grossing movie of Eggers’ career at the domestic box office with $48 million, more than $10 million ahead of The Northman (2022), but globally it still falls behind The Northman at $69 million due to the film’s $35 million international haul. Nosferatu’s $3 million international haul is the lowest total of Eggers’ career due to limited showings, but if it expands into more theaters it will surely see strong numbers.

Nosferatu opened to a whopping $11.5 million on Christmas Day, putting it in the second-place spot at the box office behind only Mufasa: The Lion King, but ahead of other juggernauts like Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Wicked, with more than double the total of the animated hit Moana 2. Nosferatu then followed that with another $7.6 million the day after Christmas and $21 million over the weekend, leaving it consistently inside the top three. The horror film has earned strong scores of 86% from critics and 74% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, but the critics' score is the lowest in his career, with The Northman, The Lighthouse, and The Witch all above 90%. However, Nosferatu does have the highest audience score, beating all the aforementioned flicks.

Who Stars in ‘Nosferatu’?

Nicholas Hoult plays one of the lead roles of Thomas Hutter in Nosferatu, and the film’s box office success has helped Hoult’s career box office total reach $4.6 billion, largely thanks to his role as Hank McCoy/Beast in the X-Men franchise. Lily-Rose Depp also stars in Nosferatu as Ellen Hunter, with Bill Skarsgård playing Count Orlok. Skarsgård is no stranger to playing a monster either; he’s known for his role as Pennywise in the modern IT movies. Aaron Taylor-Johnson also stars in Nosferatu, along with Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin, and Ralph Ineson. Eggers also wrote the script for the film, which is based on the Dracula novel by Bram Stoker and the 1922 Nosferatu movie by Henrik Galeen.

Nosferatu is now playing in theaters everywhere.

