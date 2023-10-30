The Big Picture Focus Features has released a limited edition Halloween merchandise collection ahead of the highly anticipated horror film Nosferatu, directed by Robert Eggers.

The film tells a gothic tale set in 19th century Germany, focusing on the obsession between a haunted young woman and an ancient vampire. The merchandise collection features black attire to add a touch of the undead to seasonal fashion.

The film stars Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlok, Lily-Rose Depp potentially as Ellen, and Nicholas Hoult as Thomas. Principal photography wrapped up in May 2023, and the film is set to be released in 2024.

Ahead of the release of Nosferatu, the eagerly-awaited horror from acclaimed filmmaker Robert Eggers, Focus Features has unveiled a limited edition Halloween merchandise collection. The film, which brings one of Hollywood's most legendary villains and monsters to life, is the latest from Eggers, the visionary behind films like The Witch, The Northman and The Lighthouse.

Focus Features offers the following synopsis for the film: A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks her, bringing untold horror with him. The merchandise set comes in, as expected, all black. This collection is a perfect choice for those who crave a touch of the undead in their seasonal attire. The charming and sinister unisex hoodie is $44.95, while the beanie is $24.95. The logo hat is $29.95 and the embroidered crewneck is $39.95, for those who want to add a flash of class to their maiming and blood drinking.

What is Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu' About?

The central story fixates on the enigmatic and foreboding figure of Count Orlok, a vampire driven by the desire to instill fear and dominate. When he relocates to a foreign land, he becomes enamoured and obsessed with a young woman named Ellen, who bears a striking resemblance to his long-lost love. As Ellen's husband, Thomas Hutter, progressively unravels the chilling reality about Orlok, he races against the clock to shield Ellen and their community from the insatiable bloodlust of this monstrous vampire.

Bill Skarsgård was cast in the lead role in September 2022, while Lily-Rose Depp was said to be in talks to play Ellen. In October, discussions began with Nicholas Hoult for the role of Thomas, and by January, all three actors were officially announced as part of the cast, with the inclusion of Willem Dafoe, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, Emma Corrin, and Ralph Ineson. Prominent filming locations across Europe included the 14th-century Rožmitál Castle in Rožmitál pod Tremšínem, and Prague's esteemed Invalidovna complex, a Baroque national landmark within Czechia. Principal photography wrapped up on May 19, 2023.

Speaking earlier this summer about the film, Eggers explained how the work was pushing him to go further than he had so far managed to reach as a filmmaker.

"I’m trying to go beyond what I’m capable of. As always, it was a difficult shoot. Last night we were doing a scene on a ship with a lot of rain and waves, and the rain deflector, which tries to blow rain out of the lens, was breaking down and fogging. I spent the past several days working only with Russian sailors on a boat. I’m so happy to have made The Northman first and to have learned what I learned. When I think about the production plan of Nosferatu that we had the first time around, I’m sure I would have somehow pulled it out of my butt, but it’s hard not to imagine it being a failure.”

You can get your hands on the Nosferatu merchandise line here.