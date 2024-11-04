Now that the spooky season has come and gone, eyes are turning toward the holiday season. Yet, this Christmas Day is bound to be quite frightful too thanks to the release of Robert Eggers's much-anticipated Nosferatu. Fandango shined a light on the horror remake as part of its annual holiday movie previews with an image focused entirely on Emma Corrin's character, Anna Harding. Coming off a villainous performance this summer as Cassandra Nova in the box office-busting Deadpool & Wolverine, they're set to experience true fear if the new look is any indication, as their eyes are wide and fixated on something just out of view.

Corrin has been a force within the industry ever since their Emmy-nominated breakout role as Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown, going on to star in Lady Chatterley's Lover, A Murder at the End of the World, and My Policeman, among other things. Nosferatu represents their first foray into horror, however, with one of the genre's most acclaimed directors of The Witch and The Lighthouse fame at the helm. In an interview with Total Film back in July, Corrin had nothing but praise for Eggers and his ability to utilize his star-studded cast to make something that's more than just another scary film, saying, "[He's] is a total genius and a real artist. He puts together these incredible ensembles of actors and then, no matter what part you're playing, you just really feel like it's a group effort, and it's a beautiful thing to be a part of. You'll love it, it's brilliant."

Nosferatu is the latest take on F.W. Murnau's legendary 1922 film of the same name, which first introduced audiences to the horrifying Count Orlock. Billed as a "gothic tale of obsession," it's likely to follow a similar premise to the original story which itself was based heavily around Bram Stoker's Dracula. The story follows Thomas Hutter, an estate agent in the 1800s who is helping the reclusive and mysterious Orlock with the purchase of a new home until he begins to suspect his client may be a vampire. During their time together, however, the Count becomes infatuated after seeing a picture of Thomas's wife, Ellen, bringing terror into the Hutter family's home.

Who Joins Corrin in Eggers's 'Nosferatu'?

Image via Fandango

Playing opposite Corrin will be Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Anna's husband, Friedrich Harding. The starring trio at the center of this story, however, are Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Bill Skarsgård as Ellen, Thomas, and Count Orlock, with Simon McBurney playing Thomas's employer Herr Knock. Though his full appearance has been kept mostly under wraps to this point, the terror Orlock instills has been most apparent through the reactions of the other characters, like Corrin's Anna. Skarsgård has described his portrayal as "gross, but very sexualized," to make the audience feel more uncomfortable whenever he's on-screen. Rounding out the team are some previous Eggers collaborators, including Willem Dafoe and Ralph Ineson among the supporting cast, and returning cinematographer, editor, and composers Jarin Blaschke, Louise Ford, and Robin Carolan.

Nosferatu releases in theaters on December 25. Check out the new image above.