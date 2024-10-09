Over 100 years since the classic German expressionist film first debuted, modern horror icon Robert Eggers is using his brush to paint this Dracula-inspired tale and bring it back to life on the big screen. One of the most hotly-anticipated horrors of the year, the film has been conjuring plenty of bloodthirsty appetite from potential theatergoers over recent months, with the release of two spine-tingling trailers sending horror fans into a frenzy. Now, a new exclusive image has been released via an interview with Eggers for Total Film, which shows Nicholas Hoult, who plays Thomas Hutter, standing perilously on an edge as black dogs bark through the window on his side.

Hoult is one of many high-profile names in Nosferatu's star-studded lineup, which includes Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kraven the Hunter), Emma Corrin (Deadpool & Wolverine), Willem Dafoe (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), Ralph Ineson (The Witch), and Simon McBurney (The Last King of Scotland), Lily-Rose Depp (The King), and many more. A synopsis for the movie reads, "A gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake." Nosferatu debuts in theaters nationwide on December 25, 2024.

Robert Eggers Wants to Bring Fear Back to Vampires in 'Nosferatu'

Image via Total Film

When one thinks of vampires in modern cinema, it's difficult to look past the 2008-born Twilight Saga that became a worldwide sensation. However, this image of attractive young vampires glistening in the moonlight doesn't quite equate to the original construction of vampires that has haunted nightmares for centuries. In fact, for many years, the original Nosferatu was to many the quintessential vampire, despite being an unauthorized adaptation of Bram Stocker's classic Dracula. Nevertheless, the potential for a desperately frightening vampire still lives, lurking somewhere in the strange avant-garde shadows of German expressionist cinema. In the interview with Total Film, Eggers quipped about the Robert Pattinson-led teen flick and mentioned how he wanted to reimagine the vampire for a modern audience and reinstall the horror that used to surround the creatures. Eggers said:

"We’ve gone all the way to Edward Cullen, where vampires are not scary. So how do we go in the complete opposite direction of that? Vampires were scary enough that people used to dig up corpses and chop them into bits and set them on fire."

Nicholas Hoult looks in gothic peril in a new image for Nosferatu. You can rent the original movie on Prime right now.

Nosferatu (2024) In Nosferatu, a reclusive vampire's presence disrupts a small European village, drawing an unsuspecting young couple into a battle against an ancient evil. As fear spreads, the villagers must confront the terrifying legend and their own beliefs, leading to suspenseful confrontations and chilling revelations. Release Date December 25, 2024 Director Robert Eggers Runtime 132 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Robert Eggers Studio(s) Regency Enterprises , 1492 Pictures Distributor(s) Focus Features , Universal Pictures Expand

