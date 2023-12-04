The Big Picture Next year's adaptation of Nosferatu, directed by Robert Eggers, will return the classic vampire tale to its horror roots, promising to horrify anyone who dares to join the adventure.

The story will focus on the young couple, Thomas (Nicholas Hoult) and Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp), as they face the terrifying vampire Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård), who becomes obsessed with Ellen and keeps her as a hostage.

Alongside Thomas and Ellen, their friends Friedrich (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Anna Harding (Emma Corrin) will also find themselves involved in the chase, as they try to help and escape the clutches of the vengeful vampire.

One of the most popular vampires in cinema history comes back to life in next year's Nosferatu, Robert Eggers' adaptation of the classic. A new image released by Total Film Magazine features Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult), as the young man prepares to face the terrifying monster that lives in an abandoned castle. Nothing will prepare him for an encounter with a mythological creature, in a movie meant to return the tale to its horror roots. Even if other adaptations have tried to place a different spin on the premise of the book, next year's tale will horrify anyone who dares to join the adventure.

Nosferatu will focus on Ellen Hutter (Lily-Rose Depp), Thomas' wife and a young woman about to become a victim in what she believed would be a happily ever after. Unfortunately for the couple, Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård) will become fascinated with the idea of Ellen, stalking her and keeping her as a hostage. Even if Thomas desperately feels like he can rescue his partner, the vampire trying to keep her as a trophy will kill anyone who stands in his way. After directing The Northman, Robert Eggers will return with a horror story meant to haunt audiences as they leave movie theaters next year.

Even if he had already confronted a different vampire in this year's Renfield, Nicholas Hoult continues to diversify his portfolio with next year's adaptation, before he heads off to play Lex Luthor in Superman: Legacy. Nosferatu will include a couple of surprises when it's time for it to premiere on the big screen, as yet another adaptation of Bram Stroker's masterpiece explores humanity's obsession with eternal life and desire. A vengeful vampire thinks everything belongs to him, as a young couple tries to escape his grasp.

The Other Couple in Nosferatu

Image via Total Film

Even if Thomas and Ellen might be the human protagonists of Nosferatu, another couple will find themselves involved in the chase. Friedrich (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Anna Harding (Emma Corrin) are Thomas' friends, and realizing Ellen is in danger, they'll do anything they can to help. Unfortunately for them, Count Orlok knows the castle better than anyone, and his powers make him stronger than what any mortal could even dream of. Next Christmas, one of the most terrifying evils in film history will be unleashed again, when a restless vampire comes out of his cave to attack a group of young people.

Nosferatu premieres in theaters on December 25, 2024.