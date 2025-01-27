F. W. Murnau’s horror classic, Nosferatu, was an unauthorized telling of Dracula that almost had all of its negatives destroyed due to copyright infringement. One reel was saved, and the 1922 silent film has since taken on a life of its own. In between the remakes by Werner Herzog and Robert Eggers, there is the forgotten Nosferatu in Venice (Nosferatu a Venezia in Italian) from 1988, an unofficial sequel to Herzog’s 1979 film, with no former cast members or characters returning except for Klaus Kinski. It would be a film that was doomed from the start, and went on to endure a disastrous production shoot, in large part due to Kinski’s notorious behavior that became dangerous.

Klaus Kinski Played a Different Vampire in ‘Nosferatu in Venice’

There is a pretty good reason why there has never been a sequel to Nosferatu. The nocturnal predator is always killed, be it the fictionalized Max Schreck (Willem Dafoe) in the meta Shadow of the Vampire (2000) to the various appearances of Count Orlok. Even though Kinski’s Count perished at the end of Herzog’s remake, that didn’t stop Italian producer, Augusto Caminito, from jumping at the idea of making an unofficial sequel almost ten years later. Nosferatu in Venice creates a new mythology and backstory to explain Kinski’s reappearance. He is not playing “Dracula” or “Orlok,” but “Nosferatu,” who desires a way to finally die when he’s reawakened in the 1980s by a seance. Although it uses the Nosferatu name to get audiences' interest -- its production quickly went off the rails.

‘Nosferatu in Venice’s Production Problems Make It into the Final Cut