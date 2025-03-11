Though Bill Skarsgård's Count Orlok asserts he is nothing more than an appetite in Nosferatu, there aren't many depictions of this appetite aside from his interactions with Ellen (Lily-Rose Depp) and Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult). While what Jonathan Harker (or in Nosferatu, Thomas) faces at the hands and fangs of Dracula (Count Orlok) while visiting the Count’s ancestral castle in Transylvania is horrifying, these are only the beginning of the horrors that Dracula has to tell. When the Count departs his native land to make a new hunting ground on a distant land awaiting him, he first imparts his horrors on the high seas, decimating the entire crew and passengers on board the merchant ship The Demeter, as is told entirely in Chapter 7 of Bram Stoker's novel through the ship's log.

Despite setting an eerie tone for The Demeter's voyage in his 2024 version of Nosferatu, Robert Eggers is another director in the long line of Dracula adaptations that largely push this portion of the story to the wayside. Rather than showcasing the full terror the Count carries out onboard The Demeter, he instead chooses to let audiences fill in the gaps for themselves when the ship arrives wrecked and without a living soul in sight aside from plague-infested rats. Thankfully, for those who want to see the horrors on the high seas fully, a 2023 release allows audiences to see the horrors of these passages from Bram Stoker’s Dracula play out, with a depiction of the titular vampire even more monstrous than Nosferatu.

The Voyage of the Demeter is An Under-Told Piece of 'Dracula'

In The Last Voyage of the Demeter, the merchant ship The Demeter is discovered in August 1897 wrecked along the English coast, with its crew missing and the captain deceased. The ship's log recounts the harrowing events that transpired during its voyage from Varna, Bulgaria, to London, for which she had been chartered to transport twenty-four unmarked wooden crates filled with soil. Shortly after setting sail, the crew discovers an unconscious woman named Anna hidden among the cargo. As they attempt to care for her, inexplicable occurrences begin: livestock are found slaughtered, and crew members start to disappear under mysterious circumstances. Anna regains consciousness and warns the crew about a monstrous presence aboard. Despite their efforts to defend themselves, the crew is systematically hunted by the monster. The film culminates with The Demeter arriving in England as a derelict vessel, devoid of life, setting the stage for Dracula's reign of terror onshore.

With a central commentary in Nosferatu regarding Count Orlok being nothing more than an appetite, The Demeter's story is an unfortunate one not to feature, because the Count's time being transported to his new home demonstrates the horrifying potential of his thirst for blood if gone unchecked. While The Last Voyage of the Demeter didn't attain the critical success or box office numbers Nosferatu did, the film is still a fantastic example of one of the more under-told pieces of Dracula lore, and André Øvredal was a fantastic selection for director for the film. With Øvredal's filmography including multiple entries that showcase his capability to build tension and narrative depth, his sense of direction allowed the depiction of The Demeter's story to feel as claustrophobic for audiences as it ends up being for the ship's passengers and crew.

Øvredal's films are characterized by their atmospheric tension and meticulous pacing, such as in The Autopsy of Jane Doe and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. His aptitude for twisting ordinary settings into sources of dread aligns seamlessly with the claustrophobic and ominous environment aboard The Demeter, combined with a natural fear toward the open sea that is central to some of the horror genre's most iconic releases. In terms of communicating the sheer horror the Count is capable of inflicting and how inescapable and bleak a situation like this would be, it's hard to argue Øvredal didn't provide exactly what was needed for this story, clearly emulating the tone and destruction of Bram Stoker's original telling of the story in Dracula.

More Monstrous Than Orlok