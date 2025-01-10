Nosferatu is a film that would prove a challenge to any actor due to its demanding dialogue and physical performances. From Bill Skarsgård's embodiment of the titular character being described by the actor as making him "completely exhausted" in an interview with Cinema Blend, to Lily-Rose Depp's chilling seizures during her character Ellen's argument with Thomas (Nicholas Hoult), anyone would expect these to be challenging performances to get right and, for many, they did. With Nosferatu receiving high praise, as well as an 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it must be noted that director Robert Eggers' vision has come to fruition in his interpretation of the century-old tale.

However, what Lily-Rose Depp, who plays Ellen Hutter, said she found “embarrassing” in an interview with Pearl and Dean is not the nudity required or the seizure scene, which she admitted made her "nervous" in another interview with Collider, but something that truly could have made or broken the film — getting her English accent right. Yet, it is fair to say that Depp showed a commitment to all the scenes that were a challenge, physically and emotionally, and it paid off.

Lily-Rose Depp Was Desperate to Be In Robert Eggers' Next Film

Image via Focus Features

Obviously, Lily-Rose Depp is not British, but an American-French actress. Additionally, Depp admitted in her interview with Peal and Dean that, before Nosferatu, her "English accent was the one that I could never do" and so, when the audition email told Depp the role required an English accent, she believed she was "about to super embarrass myself in front of Robert Eggers." The young actress had believed her attempts always tended to lean "kind of Cockney" and, in fairness, as a Brit myself, I must admit that many American actors who try the accent often end up doing some kind of odd Australian twang that is thoroughly uncomfortable to watch.

However, Depp nails the English accent, to the point you completely believe she is a native. Depp's commitment to getting her accent "up to speed" led her to work with "a wonderful dialect coach, William Conacher." Conacher has previously coached Cillian Murphy for Peaky Blinders as well as the likes of Tom Hanks and Kristen Stewart, and the result in Nosferatu speaks for itself. Especially in a film as dialect-heavy as Nosferatu, with long poetic speeches about the devil, love, and base desires, such commitment is truly required as, with a lesser accent, it could easily become cringe-worthy.

The English Accent Wasn't the Only Challenge Lily-Rose Depp and Her Castmates Had Filming 'Nosferatu'