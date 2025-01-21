It was a long time coming for Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu to rise from the grave and cast its shadow over cinemas around the world. While the movie might have been one of the biggest hits to close out 2024, the director actually started working on it all the way back during his teenage years. Setting an intention to deliver the best reimagining that he could, Eggers allowed his skills to grow through other projects like The Witch, The Lighthouse, and The Northman before tackling the immortal horror classic. Today, to celebrate the film’s on-demand arrival, Collider has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at some of the helmer’s intentions in bringing the undead back to life.

Walking audiences through the process of bringing Bill Skarsgård’s sinister character to life, Eggers can be heard in a voice-over, explaining his “intention” behind the creation of Count Orlok. Speaking about the evolution of vampires throughout history, Eggers reveals how he and the rest of the creative team settled on the decaying and rotting version that the It actor played with perfect precision. Pulling back the curtain on one of the earlier scenes in the film, viewers step into the graveyard where local villagers are preventing another like Orlok from rising from the dead.

Blending the Familiar With the Fresh

Staying in line with what made the story so famous in the first place while also working in his own extra bits and pieces, Eggers’ Nosferatu was one of the biggest horror films to come out in 2024 — which is saying quite a lot from a year that brought us imaginative pieces like Longlegs, Smile 2 and I Saw the TV Glow. The movie centers around the unholy bond between Lily-Rose Depp’s Ellen Hutter and Skarsgård’s immortal Count Orlok, a relationship that Ellen inadvertently walked into during a lonely time in her life. With his sights set on the newly married woman, Count Orlok uses Ellen’s husband, Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult) to gain closer access to her, while also bringing the plague with him to the couple’s small German town. Rushing against time to stop Orlok before he takes everything dear from her and wipes out the village, Ellen comes to realize she’s the one person who can stop the monster.

If you want to take a look behind the curtain and see how the magic is made, you can check out our exclusive Nosferatu behind-the-scenes sneak peek above and invite the gothic horror tale into your home today, as the movie is now available on PVOD.

Watch on Prime Video