Nosferatu has become an Internet sensation thanks to Robert Eggers' masterful horror remake that was released late last year. Whether it was the moody gothic atmosphere, Bill Skarsgård’s mustachioed version of the iconic vampire, or Lily-Rose Depp’s brilliant performance, the horror community still can't get enough of this Dracula-inspired tale. Because of the remake, companies like Funko, NECA, and Mezco Toyz have been releasing new figures based on the over 100-year-old franchise. Now, Mezco has risen from the grave once again with their latest Nosferatu piece.

A part of the Mezco Toyz LDD Presents line, revealed at the company’s 2025 Tot Fair, this Count Orlok is based on his haunting appearance in the original 1922 Nosferatu. The doll-like figure is done in stunning black and white, just like the classic film. The stylized approach also puts a major emphasis on the monster’s killer facial features. This includes the Count’s thick eyebrows. There's no release date for the figure yet, but we should expect this Nosferatu to hit store shelves by the end of the year. Nosferatu now joins other horror legends like Wednesday Addams, Sabrina Spellman, Ghostface, Michael Myers, Leatherface, M3GAN, Freddy Krueger, and Art the Clown in this killer LDD line. Mezco recently revealed a new One:12 Collective figure for this particular blood-sucker as well.

What Is ‘Nosferatu’ About?

While the original 1922 German film was an unauthorized version of Dracula, the 2024 remake sticks pretty closely to both Bram Stokers' novel and its namesake. Taking place in 1830s Germany, the gothic horror tale follows newlyweds Thomas (Nicholas Hoult) and Ellen Hutter (Depp) after the former has to travel to Transylvania to finalize a real estate deal with the mystery Count Orlok (Skarsgård). However, the Count has other intentions for his wife as they share a psychic connection from the past. Orlok terrorizes the Hutters and plans to unleash a deadly plague on the world around them. Released on Christmas Day, Nosferatu has made over $173 million worldwide, making it Eggers’ highest-grossing film to date. The remake was also beloved by critics and fans alike. Nosferatu currently has a certified-fresh 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film was recently nominated for four Academy Awards as well, including Best Cinematography.

Where Can You Stream ‘Nosferatu’?

Eggers’ Nosferatu can currently be rented and purchased on major paid VOD platforms like Fandango at Home. However, the original film is also streaming for free on platforms like Tubi. Before you sink your teeth into the “Symphony of Horror”, you can view Mezco Toyz’s vast catalog of products on their website.